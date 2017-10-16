Watch 4-star Huber Heights Wayne (Ohio) WR L'Christian 'Blue' Smith somehow turn an INT into a game-winning TD catch

It isn’t shocking that Huber Heights Wayne (Ohio) knocked off Kettering Fairmont. It isn’t even shocking that the man who made the crucial play was L’Christian ‘Blue’ Smith, a four-star Ohio State commit who lines up at wide receiver and is certainly Wayne’s most notable star.

What’s remarkable is the way it all unfolded.

With the game tied 28-28 in the fourth quarter, Wayne’s quarterback dropped back and lofted a ball deep down the left sideline. The pass was intended for Smith, but it fell short and appeared to be right in stride for an interception. Instead, the Fairmont defensive back made a play on the ball, keeping the possession alive just long enough for Smith to slip his hands in and tear away the ball for a touchdown that proved the game-winner.

Seriously, go ahead and watch it again. It’s pretty remarkable.

Smith remains the prototypical in-state power recruit for Ohio State, and he’s still likely to head to Columbus as the Buckeyes’ next breakout star (or so he and Urban Meyer both hope). For now he has plenty more high school football across the Buckeye State.