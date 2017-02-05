WATCH: 7-footer Bol Bol goes between the legs for amazing dunk

Well, you don’t see too many 7-footers who can do this: Watch the video below from Itsovertime as Mater Dei’s Bol Bol goes between the legs for a dunk.

Bol had 26 points, nine rebounds, five blocks and two assists in a 74-62 victory against St. Augustine in the Nike Extravaganza on their home floor.

Bol continues to be a difference maker for No. 10 Mater Dei, which is now 6-0 since he joined the program. Entering Saturday night’s game, he had averaged 16.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks, while shooting 70 percent from the field.