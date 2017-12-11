Watch a high school runner help an exhausted marathon winner to finish line

The winner of the women’s division in the BMW Dallas Marathon Sunday had a remarkable finish.

Closing in on the finish line, 32-year-old Chandler Self collapsed and fell to the ground.

With help from a relay participant who was running in a separate race, Self made it across the finish line to win the women’s division. This is the second marathon win of her career.

Video of the finish is spreading online, many calling Self’s perseverance inspirational.

A lot of praise has also been directed towards Ariana Luterman, that relay runner, and student at Greenhill Academy who helped Self finish.

“I was thinking mind over matter,” Self said. “I just kept telling myself to get up. I could see the finish line, and I knew I wanted it so bad.

“It’s not how many times you fall, it’s about how many times you get back up. That’s what makes you a winner.”

