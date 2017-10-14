Watch a Louisiana game ball make a full helicopter entrance

Football is a religion in Louisiana, so it’s no surprise that high school teams would go to dramatic lengths to introduce the game ball during a rivalry contest.

As captured by our friends at the Lafayette Daily Advertiser, Church Point and Iota got their Friday night football kicked off with a chopper. Literally. The night’s first football was brought in by a helicopter team that landed on the 50-yard line, hopped out in a pair of brilliant ’90s-style pilot jumpsuits and helmets and walked the football over to the captains.

The Arcadiana game later featured plenty of points — Church Point cruised to a 33-13 victory — but the real highlight came before any football had been played.