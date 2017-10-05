Watch a South Carolina cross country team fit 40 teens in a porta potty for #PortaPottyChallenge

Cross country runners always move to the beat of their own drum, but what the Riverside (S.C.) team recently accomplished took a bizarre cross country trend and one-upped it … to a pretty disgusting degree.

To top all other comers in the #PortaPottyChallenge, Riverside fit 40 cross country runners into a single, mobility-impaired temporary toilet. Yes, 40.

You can see the Porta Potty madness unfold below:

Yup, that was 40 runners in a single portable toilet, alright.

Apparently the #PortaPottyChallenge has been gaining steam across the cross country internet community for a couple months, though it hasn’t fully expanded into other sports. There are reasons for that: cross country runners tend to be slimmer by nature and by their sport, and they attend events that are crowded with portable toilets because they are outdoors alongside courses away from traditional bathroom facilities.

None of that means the #PortaPottyChallenge is sane. It just means that if you give cross country runners enough time and resources, they’ll find a way to turn anything into a challenge, even if it leaves everyone else mildly nauseous … and impressed.