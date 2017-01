Among the stars of Day 1 of U.S. Army All-American Bowl practice was Michigan commit Donovan Peoples-Jones from state champion Cass Tech (Detroit).

Plays like the one below are the reason why, as he caught the longest pass of the day at East practice from Alabama quarterback commit Tua Tagovailoa. Peoples-Jones showed his size and athleticism throughout the day.

#Michigan WR commit Donovan Peoples-Jones gets deep for a TD in full team action at EAST #ArmyBowl practices pic.twitter.com/qcCJpALyYw — Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) January 2, 2017

#Michigan commit Donovan Peoples-Jones just did what he's probably going to do a lot of at Michigan – caught a 60-yard touchdown pass. — Brandon Justice (@LandOfJustice) January 2, 2017