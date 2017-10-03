Watch Clear Springs (Texas) RB Isaiah Bibb catch a TD pass while being flipped like a pancake

Clear Springs (Texas) slipped past Clear Creek (Texas), 28-21, but it wasn’t the final score that earned the lion’s share of attention. It was one touchdown catch in particular.

That’s Clear Springs wide receiver Isaiah Bibb, who not only was physically flipped by a defender on a touchdown reception, but was able to hold on to the ball and then bounce up off the turf as if nothing had happened. It’s remarkable.

The catch was one of three on the night for Bibb, a 5-foot-7, 153-pound senior who is a versatile back who often splits wide as another wide receiver (think Patriots backs like James White or Kevin Faulk). Despite limited carries out of the backfield, Bibb is a critical part of Clear Springs’ offense.

That was made all the more clear by his highlight play and the final score against Clear Creek.