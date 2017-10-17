Watch five-star Sierra Canyon (Calif.) SG Cassius Stanley turn a made trey into his latest dunk sensation

Cassius Stanley is only 17, but he’s a man on the court. He gained bona fide internet celebrity status when he was still a budding freshman star for his athletic dunks, and he’s only increased his level of difficulty since then.

Now, Stanley’s most recent jaw-dropper is his most creative, combining a made three-pointer with a tomahawk 180 during a gym shootaround.

Ladies and gentlemen, meet your 2021 NBA Slam Dunk champion:

The best part? Stanley told USA TODAY that he pulled off the slam on his first take.

Stanley has been turning heads since he was a freshman at Harvard-Westlake. Now that he’s preparing for his penultimate prep campaign at Sierra Canyon the spotlight will be a bit brighter; new school, higher expectations and still plenty of potential.

If the preseason practices are any indication, we’re all in for a lot of fun.