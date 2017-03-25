Watch: Foster Loyer 'lost for words' after Clarkston's Class A title

Clarkston junior guard and MSU commit Foster Loyer discusses his team’s 75-69 win over Grand Rapids Christian in the Class A final on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at the Breslin Center. Video by Chris Nelsen, Special to the DFP.
