Watch Holy Innocents (Ga.) WR Mykel Tubbs pull down wild, one-handed reception

It takes a special kind of hand-eye coordination to pull down a one-handed reception at full extension some 35 yards downfield, then turn upfield to make more headway toward the goal line. Apparently Mykel Tubbs is precisely the kind of athlete to hold onto that skill.

That’s Tubbs in the the fold, somehow pulling down a big-paw reception and then slipping between a pair of defenders for more yards. The catch was nothing short of NFL quality, which begs the question of why Tubbs has yet to receive a scholarship offer from a power five conference.

According to 247 Sports, Vanderbilt and Navy have expressed interest in the receiver, they just haven’t pulled the trigger on a scholarship offer. Perhaps somebody will after his latest jaw-dropper.