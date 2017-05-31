WATCH: Iowa high school soccer player nets viral goal

Talk about using your head.

One Iowa prep soccer player showed his skull skills with a beautiful header that caught the attention of a popular sports show you may have heard of.

Norwalk’s Reid Kallenbach is the star of the video, according to WHO-TV’s Michael Admire. As of Sunday afternoon, SportsCenter’s post had racked up over 2,000 retweets on Twitter.

The goal appears to have come during the Warriors’ substate soccer final Saturday against Pella. Norwalk won the match 2-0 to advance to the state tournament.

The school’s quoted tweet of SportsCenter’s post also garnered dozens of retweets.