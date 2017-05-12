WATCH: Iowa track teams give emotional tribute to fallen runner

The Danville Community High School (Iowa) track and field teams honored one of their fallen teammates in an emotional way Thursday at a Class 1A state qualifying meet in Wayland.

Jace Garner died in a car accident Wednesday, a day before the Bears’ state qualifier. He was 16.

Ben Schuff of the Burlington Hawk Eye reported that Garner ran on Danville’s 4×100-meter relay. During the race Thursday, Danville competed with just three runners and paid tribute to Garner.

Kyle Samples ran the third leg for Danville. As he entered the exchange zone, he placed the baton on the track, recognizing his teammate and friend. Danville’s boys’ and girls’ track and field teams, as well as athletes from opposing squads, lined up along the fencing down the track.

Danville senior Luke Hobbs picked up the baton, and one by one, handed it to those standing along the track to remember Garner.

The line grew longer as the baton made its way down the line, stretching as far as halfway around the track, Schuff reported.

The clock for the race continued until Hobbs met with the last person in line. Schuff said that Hobbs walked around the track for as long as seven minutes.