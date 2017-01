Friday’s MIC Network Game of the Week broadcast is a double-dip and offers the chance to watch the state’s top-ranked girls and boys basketball teams Friday night.

Class 4A No. 1 North Central girls face Warren Central at 6 p.m. and the top-ranked Panthers’ boys team faces the No. 6 Warriors at 8 p.m.

You can watch both games at IndyStar.com or on your mobile devices using the IndyStar app.

Be sure to tune in.

Mobile users tap here for live video.

//iframe.dacast.com/b/72906/c/419568