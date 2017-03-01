Menu
Basketball

Watch Live: Iowa City High vs. Cedar Falls

DesMoinesRegister.com is partnering with Central Iowa Sports Network to bring you live action from the state girls’ basketball tournament. The tournament is held at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Iowa City High's Ashley Joens (10) directs traffic during a Mississippi Valley Conference game against Cedar Rapids Xavier at Iowa City High on Friday, January 13, 2017.

Iowa City High’s Ashley Joens (10) directs traffic during a Mississippi Valley Conference game against Cedar Rapids Xavier at Iowa City High on Friday, January 13, 2017.

