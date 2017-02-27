Watch Live: Marquette Catholic vs. Kingsley-Pierson

DesMoinesRegister.com is partnering with Central Iowa Sports Network to bring you live action from the state girls’ basketball tournament. The tournament is held at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
DesMoinesRegister.com is partnering with Central Iowa Sports Network to bring you live action from the state girls’ basketball tournament. The tournament is held at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
DesMoinesRegister.com is partnering with Central Iowa Sports Network to bring you live action from the state girls’ basketball tournament. The tournament is held at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.