Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Video

Watch: Q&A with Flint Beecher star Malik Ellison

Flint Beecher senior Malik Ellison talks about his team’s 76-68 win over Detroit Edison in a Class C semifinal Thursday, March 23, 2017, in East Lansing. Video by Chris Nelson / Special to the Detroit Free Press

, , , Video 

Related News

Latest News