Watch: Q&A with Flint Beecher star Malik Ellison

Flint Beecher senior Malik Ellison talks about his team’s 76-68 win over Detroit Edison in a Class C semifinal Thursday, March 23, 2017, in East Lansing. Video by Chris Nelson / Special to the Detroit Free Press
Latest News
18hr
1d
1d
2d
Boys hoops: Tillman gets better of Mr. Basketball in state quarters
In matchup of top two players in state, Grand Rapids Christian beat Kalamazoo Central in state quarterfinal
2d
Mr. Basketball Isaiah Livers has 'rock star' impact in Kalamazoo
6-foot-8, 220-pounder, a Michigan signee, edges MSU signee Xavier Tillman in one of the award’s closest finishes
3d
4d