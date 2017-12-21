Watch the top plays from Day 3 at the City of Palms Classic

The City of Palms Classic from Fort Myers, Fla., is underway. Below, via itsovertime.com, are the top plays from Wednesday.

Scottie Barnes has noooo chill (University School)

Sharife Cooper calls game (McEachern)

Emmitt Williams rocks the rim (Oak Ridge)

Vernon Carey drops him (University School)

Jordan McCabe ridiculous And-1 (Kaukauna)

Isaac Okoro blows by for the jam (McEachern)

Emmitt Williams massive one hand throw down (Oak Ridge)

Isaiah Todd takes him across the lane (John Marshall)

Scottie Barnes closes out the game in style (University School)

Jahvon Quinerly cutting up the defense (Hudson Catholic)