Watch the top plays from Day 4 at the City of Palms Classic

The City of Palms Classic from Fort Myers, Fla., is underway. Below, via itsovertime.com, are the top plays from Thursday.

Emmitt Williams thunderous jam (Oak Ridge)

Alex Lomax tosses one for James Wiseman (Memphis East)

Keyshaun Langley lofts it up to his brother Koby Langley (Wesleyan Christian Academy)

Isaiah Todd shows the handles and the strength (John Marshall)

Don’t jump with Moses Brown (Archbishop Molloy)

Trendon Watford with Magic Johnson type pass (Mountain Brook)

Antwann Jones on the break (Oak Ridge)

Cole Anthony step back game strong (Archbishop Molloy)

Emmitt Williams throws down (Oak Ridge)

James Wiseman’s tip in wins it (Memphis East)