Watch the top plays from Friday at Hoophall West

Hoophall West is underway featuring some of the nation’s top players and teams.
RELATED: Ball-less Chino Hills still a worthy opponent | Keyontae Johnson ignites momentum for No. 3 Oak Hill
Below, via Overtime, are the top plays from Friday.
Keyontae Johnson throws down the out of bounds alley, Oak Hill Academy
Andre Ball behind the back into the jam, Chino Hills
Keldon Johnson mean two hand slam, Oak Hill Academy
Jovan Blacksher and Shemar Morrow team up for a nice pass/dunk combo, Shadow Mountain
Keyontae Johnson flyyyying, Oak Hill Academy
David McCormack with a vIcious block, Oak Hill Academy
Shareef O’Neal goes beast mode off the lob, Crossroads
Keyontae Johnson was dunking allll day, Oak Hill Academy
David McCormack power slam, Oak Hill Academy
Benjamin Terry unleashes a monster dunk, Crossroads