Watch the top plays from Friday at Hoophall West

Hoophall West is underway featuring some of the nation’s top players and teams.

RELATED: Ball-less Chino Hills still a worthy opponent | Keyontae Johnson ignites momentum for No. 3 Oak Hill

Below, via Overtime, are the top plays from Friday.

Keyontae Johnson throws down the out of bounds alley, Oak Hill Academy

Andre Ball behind the back into the jam, Chino Hills

Keldon Johnson mean two hand slam, Oak Hill Academy

Jovan Blacksher and Shemar Morrow team up for a nice pass/dunk combo, Shadow Mountain

Keyontae Johnson flyyyying, Oak Hill Academy

David McCormack with a vIcious block, Oak Hill Academy

Shareef O’Neal goes beast mode off the lob, Crossroads

Keyontae Johnson was dunking allll day, Oak Hill Academy

David McCormack power slam, Oak Hill Academy

Benjamin Terry unleashes a monster dunk, Crossroads