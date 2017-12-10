Watch the top plays from Saturday at Hoophall West

Hoophall West is underway featuring some of the nation’s top players and teams.

Below, via Overtime, are the top plays from Saturday.

Nico Mannion with the MONSTER dunk, Pinnacle

KJ Martin launches into the lane, Sierra Canyon

Keldon Johnson going HAM, Oak Hill Academy

Deon Stroud getting up for the alley, Trinity International

Bol Bol rises up, Findlay Prep

Shareef O’Neal punishes the rim, Crossroads

Nico Mannion throws down another big slam, Pinnacle

Reggie Chaney POSTER time, Findlay Prep

Keyontae Johnson takes flight, Oak Hill Academy

Duane Washington gets out of trouble with the lob to KJ Martin, Sierra Canyon