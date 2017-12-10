Watch the top plays from Saturday at Hoophall West

Hoophall West is underway featuring some of the nation’s top players and teams.
Below, via Overtime, are the top plays from Saturday.
Nico Mannion with the MONSTER dunk, Pinnacle
KJ Martin launches into the lane, Sierra Canyon
Keldon Johnson going HAM, Oak Hill Academy
Deon Stroud getting up for the alley, Trinity International
Bol Bol rises up, Findlay Prep
Shareef O’Neal punishes the rim, Crossroads
Nico Mannion throws down another big slam, Pinnacle
Reggie Chaney POSTER time, Findlay Prep
Keyontae Johnson takes flight, Oak Hill Academy
Duane Washington gets out of trouble with the lob to KJ Martin, Sierra Canyon