Watch these insane Iowa prep basketball buzzer-beaters, then pick your favorite

ADM (Adel) beats Winterset at the buzzer

The ADM (Adel) boys’ basketball team defeated Winterset with a last-second 3-point shot on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Adel.

WATCH: Johnston’s Maya McDermott hits buzzer-beater to send game to OT

The Dragons would go on to defeat Davenport North on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Johnston to advance to the Class 5A Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament.

3-point buzzer beater gets DM East a Substate win

East boys’ senior took Cameron Cramer took the biggest shot of his career with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer Feb. 20 in a substate win at Fort Dodge.

There’s no doubt about it: Buzzer-beaters are awesome. And over the course of this season in Iowa high school boys’ and girls’ basketball, we’ve seen some thrillers.

Now it’s time to decide which one is your favorite as state tournament play nears.

Is it:

A: Jared Sapp of ADM (Adel) hitting a last-second 3-point dagger in the corner off a full-court pass, with just three seconds remaining in regulation?

B: Maya McDermott from Johnston knocking down a miraculous hook-shot heave from behind the arc to force overtime against Davenport North?

Or C: Des Moines East’s Cameron Cramer showing off a bevy of fancy dribble moves before landing a 3-point game-winner to upset Fort Dodge in the final seconds?

Let us know your picks in the comments section! If we missed other fantastic last-second finishes to games this season and you have footage, tweet @AaYoung15 with your clips.

