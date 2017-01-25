WATCH: This buzzer-beater at an Iowa high school basketball game is unbelievable

What. A. Finish.

The ADM (Adel) boys basketball team hosted Winterset on Tuesday night in a Raccoon River Conference showdown that went down to the wire. And you’ve got to see it to believe it.

With just 3.3 seconds remaining in regulation and down 62-60, ADM senior Sam McCartney heaves a full-court pass toward their basket. It was intercepted by a Winterset player, junior Harrison Brockway, but he was having trouble staying inbound. ADM senior Jared Sapp managed to snag the ball away from Brockway, and threw up the last-second 3-point shot in the corner for the win.

The ball clanks off the far iron, bounces as high as the top of the backboard and swishes in for the 63-62 victory. Buckets.

Cheers and screams head toward the Tigers’ players as their student section rushes the court to congratulate them in one massive victory huddle.

ADM improved to 9-5 overall and Winterset fell to 5-9.

ADM student Lindsey Lange posted video of the buzzer-beating shot to her Twitter account, where it has collected 220 retweets and over 420 likes as of 7 a.m. Wednesday.

