Watch top plays from Friday's session at Marshall County Hoopfest

The Marshall County Hoopfest is underway in Kentucky, and below, via Overtime, are the top plays from Friday’s session.
Precious Achiuwa with a jaw dropping dunk, St. Benedict’s
Kenny Nwuba turning heads, Huntington Prep
Keldon Johnson has no chill, Oak Hill Academy
Iggy Brazdeikis with the monster putback, Orangeville Prep
Bol Bol charges to the rim, Findlay Prep
David McCormack thrown the out of bounds lob, Oak Hill Academy
Kyree Walker show time, Hillcrest Prep
Jordan Brown with the flush, Prolific Prep
Keyontae Johnson up to Keldon Johnson, Oak Hill Academy
Keldon Johnson returns the favor to Keyontae Johnson, Oak Hill Academy