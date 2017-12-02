Watch top plays from Friday's session at Marshall County Hoopfest

The Marshall County Hoopfest is underway in Kentucky, and below, via Overtime, are the top plays from Friday’s session.

Precious Achiuwa with a jaw dropping dunk, St. Benedict’s

Kenny Nwuba turning heads, Huntington Prep

Keldon Johnson has no chill, Oak Hill Academy

Iggy Brazdeikis with the monster putback, Orangeville Prep

Bol Bol charges to the rim, Findlay Prep

David McCormack thrown the out of bounds lob, Oak Hill Academy

Kyree Walker show time, Hillcrest Prep

Jordan Brown with the flush, Prolific Prep

Keyontae Johnson up to Keldon Johnson, Oak Hill Academy

Keldon Johnson returns the favor to Keyontae Johnson, Oak Hill Academy