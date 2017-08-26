Waterloo East (Iowa) breaks 37-game losing streak

A long, tiresome losing streak came to an emphatic end in Waterloo, Iowa.

Waterloo East, which entered Friday having lost 37 games in a row, crushed Des Moines North, 38-0, to halt the disappointment. It marked the Trojans first victory since Oct. 24, 2012, when Waterloo East knocked off Assumption (Davenport), 33-14.

RELATED: Western (Las Vegas) gets first win on field since 2010

The Trojans stopped the losing with authority, outgaining Des Moines North, 186-51, in the first half while forcing four turnovers. Waterloo East had a 14-0 halftime lead and upped that to 30-0 late in the third quarter.

The win was littered with big plays. Kendall Robinson rumbled for a 32-yard touchdown; Dylan Reyes found Damon Johnson for a 27-yard score, then hit Daquavion Walker for a 45-yd touchdown. The final Trojan dagger came from Ahkil Muhammad, who scampered for a 38-yard TD late.

After no wins in nearly five years, it’s safe to say there was some excitement.