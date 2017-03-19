VIDEO: Watch Watkins Glen (N.Y.) with dribbling feat that leads to buzzer beater for state title

TROY, N.Y. — Improbable … and then some.

Hannah Morse coaxed home a runner along the right baseline as the buzzer sounded to complete a 16-point fourth-quarter rally that lifted Watkins Glens girls to a 65-63 victory over Port Jefferson in the Class C state basketball title game.

The Senecas (22-2) outscored the Royals, 28-10 in the fourth quarter Sunday at Hudson Valley Community College to finish their season with 12 consecutive wins and the program’s first state title.

WG players dropped to their knees when Morse’s shot dropped. It started with an out-of-bounds play in front of the Senecas’ bench with 8.9 seconds left. Morse received the inbound pass, dribbled right to the top of the arc, back left for a moment before reversing course and turning toward the basket. Her 6-footer rattled a bit before going down.

Fifteen seconds earlier, senior Amanda Pike drained two free throws to tie the score at 63. Pike, an all-tournament selection, scored 10 of her team-high 16 points in the final quarter, including two 3-pointers — the last from about 26 feet in front of WG’s’ bench that narrowed the Senecas’ deficit to 62-60 with 1:30 remaining.

MVP Emilia Bond finished with 14 points, and Clara Chedzoy and Taylor Kelly each had nine for WG.

Port Jefferson standout Courtney Lewis had a game-high 23 points, despite missing the entire third quarter after being whistled for her fourth foul with 46 seconds left in the first half.

Read more from The Star Gazette