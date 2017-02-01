Watters' big night helps Williamston rout East Lansing

EAST LANSING – Maddie Watters has delivered a number of noteworthy performances on the basketball court over the last few years.

But Tuesday night will be one that significantly stands out.

The Williamston junior guard delivered one of the best nights of her varsity career, and turned what was a matchup of two of the Lansing area’s best girls basketball teams into a rout.

Watters scored 38 points to lead the Class B No. 3-ranked Hornets to a 74-47 win over Class A No. 6 East Lansing in a matchup of CAAC division leaders.

“(This would rank) probably towards the top,” said Watters, who delivered the performance with coaches from Detroit Mercy, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan and St. Bonaventure in attendance.

“This was a really tough game and we knew coming into it was going to be a (tough) matchup. They are highly ranked in Class A. It was a big deal for all of us. We were really pumped. We just wanted to see what it would come out to being Class B vs. Class A (ranked teams). It just felt really good.”

Watters had 21 points and made five 3-pointers in the opening half while helping the Hornets (13-1) take control in a matchup of area powers. She scored in a variety of ways while helping Williamston pick up a big non-league victory.

“We were thrilled,” Williamston coach Pete Cool said. “When Maddie is feeling it, good things happen. We just tell her to let it fly and keep going. This rates up with one of her higher performances. She did a real nice job in our loss to (Grand Rapids) South Christian in the regional (last year), but we’re happy with her (performance) today.”

Halle Wisbiski had 11 points and Allison Peplowski scored 10 points for Williamston, which won its ninth straight since falling to Class A state-ranked Port Huron Northern in December.

Watters set the tone with 15 points in the opening quarter for Williamston, which led by 12 after the first eight minutes and expanded upon that during the second half.

“I think this shows all the potential every teammate has, and it really shows we can work together and do big things against a good solid team,” Watters said.

Jaida Hampton had 14 points and Aazh Nye scored 11 for East Lansing, which had its 11-game winning streak halted.

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.