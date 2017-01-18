Waukee bumps off Johnston in overtime

JOHNSTON, Ia. — Tuesday night’s game between the Johnston and Waukee boys’ basketball teams started with some ugly tendencies, but it ended after an extra period thanks to some brilliant offensive performances.

Waukee beat Johnston, 64-57, in overtime at Johnston High School. The victory is the Warriors’ 10th of the season against just two losses while the Dragons fall to 8-4 after winning their previous four games.

“That was a great, competitive game between two really good teams,” Waukee coach Justin Ohl said. “We knew they were really good. Bobby has them playing really well.

“Like I told you — a lot of parity.”

Jacob Rau was the game’s star. The 6-foot-7 senior recorded a double-double with 28 points and 16 rebounds for Waukee. His presence was felt on both sides of the floor, as he also blocked six shots, making life difficult on a Johnston team that had shown the ability to score entering Tuesday night.

During their previous four-game winning streak, the Dragons scored no fewer than 70 points. They were held to single digits in both opening quarters on Tuesday night. It was an ugly start 5 — the two teams combined for more fouls (16) than field goals (15) at halftime, where the Warriors led 26-18.

“We just didn’t make the plays we usually make in the first half,” Johnston coach Bobby Sandquist said. “We were forcing some things and dug ourselves a hole. But the kids battled back and had some chances.”

The offense soon came to life in the third quarter, where Johnston and Waukee combined to score 34 points. The game went back and forth, featuring efficient post play from Rau and some explosive drives to the basket from Johnston’s Jeran Proctor, who finished with 12 before fouling out.

The Dragons inched closer as the second half wore on, trailing just 42-36 entering the fourth quarter. Once there, Jakob Meyer drilled a triple to be within two possessions. With less than a minute remaining, Grant Kramer reeled off five-straight points to tie the game at 52, forcing overtime.

Waukee returned to its stout defensive form in the extra period, allowing just five points over the four minutes. Rau outscored the Dragons by himself in overtime, contributing six points, all from the charity stripe.

“He’s a real efficient big man,” Sandquist said. “Our defense was kind of porous tonight, and that led to too many baskets. We have some things to shore up.”

The victory is Waukee’s sixth-consecutive, and fourth on the road. On Friday, the Warriors return home to play Ames, the team that beat them prior to this recent run of success. Ohl said his team is ready for the challenge.

“I was proud of my kids’ toughness,” he added. “I thought we showed some toughness down the stretch, and in overtime.”

Waukee (64) – Longnecker 4, Jones 4, Johnson 18, Nelson 5, Rau 28, Hart 5. Also played – Rittman. Totals: 23, 17-24.

Johnston (57) – Proctor 12, Kephart 7, Vander Zwaag 8, Jones 2, Kramer 10, Meyer 13, Williams 2, Bergstrom 3. Also played – Sandquist, Buckallew. Totals: 20, 13-21.

Waukee 64, Johnston 57 (OT)

Waukee 19 7 16 12 12 – 64

Johnston 9 9 18 18 5 – 57

3-point field goals – Waukee 1 (Johnson), Johnston 4 (Kephart, Kramer, Meyer, Bergstrom. Fouls – Waukee 15, Johnston 23. Technical Fouls – Johnston 1 (Kramer). Fouled Out – Johnston 1 (Proctor).

Waukee girls hold off Johnston in double overtime

The Waukee girls’ basketball team emerged victorious on Tuesday night as well, needing double overtime to hold off Johnston, 83-76, at Johnston High School.

The Warriors (9-3) received 28 points from Carlie Littlefield and another 16 from Kylie Coleman. As a team, Waukee produced 32 field goals on the night. The effort helped counter a 40-point performance from Taryn Knuth of Johnston (11-3).

Waukee (83) – Coleman 16, Corbett 8, Littlefield 28, Nieman 12, Hartman 2, Rau 13, Fogt 2, Earney 2. Totals: 32, 12-16.

Johnston (76) – McDermott 10, Sieren 2, Johnson 7, Nesheim 8, Knuth 40, Mock 9. Also played – Wilmes, Thompson. Totals: 23, 25-35.

Waukee 83, Johnston 76 (2OT)

Waukee 24 16 9 18 4 12 – 83

Johnston 16 22 15 14 4 5 – 76

3-point field goals – Johnston 5 (Knuth 2, Johnson 1, McDemott 1, Mock 1), Waukee 7 (Coleman 2, Corbett 2, Rau 2, Littlefield 1). Fouls – Johnston 16, Waukee 23. Fouled out – Waukee 2 (Nieman, Hartman). Technical fouls – None.

Cody Goodwin covers high school sports, college basketball recruiting and Drake athletics for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at (816) 582-0633, email him at cgoodwin2@dmreg.com , or send him a tweet at @codygoodwin .