Waukee loses low-scoring thriller to short-handed IC West in 5A quarters

Waukee had a chance. Iowa City West’s best all-around player, Rachael Saunders, went down with a knee injury early in the first. And by the fourth quarter, it seemed like all the momentum rested with the sixth-ranked Warriors.

That’s why when they inbounded the ball with 10 seconds left, down 40-38, and Jori Nieman drove past the free-throw line for the game-tying shot, it felt like it was going in.

Until it didn’t.

Cailyn Morgan, who was playing in Saunders’ place, played great defense and forced an errant shot. Waukee lost, 40-38, and finished its season 18-5.

“I was just thinking ‘perfect defense,'” Morgan said of the final possession. “Defense is my main thing I knew that all I had to do was defend one possession.”

Carlie Littlefield led all scorers with 15. Rebecca Corbett added eight, Nieman had seven, Kylie Coleman had six and Brianna Hartman chipped in two.

Waukee trailed, 9-4, when Saunders went down. It outscored West, 29-21, through the first basket of the fourth. But the No. 3 Women of Troy (21-3) buckled down in crunch time.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been more proud of a group of kids after something big like that happens,” West head coach BJ Mayer said.

IC WEST (40)—Cook 13, Morgan 9, Koch 7, Zacharias 5, Saunders 3, Huinker 38. Also played—McGrane, Beckner. Totals 40 15/38.

WAUKEE (38)—Littlefield 15, Corbett 8, Nieman 7, Coleman 6, Hartman 2. Also played—Fogt, Earney, Rau. Totals 38 14/46.

IC West 12 8 9 11—40

Waukee 10 8 12 8 — 38

3-point goals—ICW 4 (Zacharias 1, Saunders 1, Huinker 1, Morgan 1), W 4 (Coleman 2, Littlefield 1, Nieman 1). Fouls—ICW 13, W 10. Fouled out—none. Technicals—none.