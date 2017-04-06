Waupaca’s Ash girls’ hockey player of the year

WAUPACA – The mere sight of Markie Ash lacing her skates is enough to make an opposing goalie grimace.

Ash has a knack for putting the puck in the net and the prolific numbers to prove it.

The Waupaca junior forward/defenseman has scored 114 goals in her first three seasons of high school hockey.

Ash led the area in points (53) and was named to the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association all-state second team for the second straight year.

For her outstanding contributions, Ash is the Post-Crescent girls’ hockey player of the year.

“Obviously, Markie has a great skill set,” said Waupaca coach Dan Bauer. “She can handle the puck in traffic, she shoots it well and can score, and has a high hockey IQ. But what separates her is her competitive drive. She loves to compete and wants to win.”

Ash’s commitment to her team was reflected in her willingness to switch from forward to defense to bolster the Comets on that end of the ice.

“She’s very unselfish and that’s the sacrifice she made for the team, moving back to defense for the majority of the season,” said Bauer. “She produced those numbers (53 points) while playing at least two-thirds of the season on defense. She’s a great team player and a great teammate. I’ve very proud of the season she had.”

The switch to defense hurt her numbers — with Ash’s goals dropping from 39 the previous year to 27 — but she handled it without a fuss. Ash also had a team-high 26 assists.

“Hockey is a team sport, more so than any sport I play,” said Ash. “You can rely on yourself, but you have to rely on your teammates, too. And the camaraderie is great.”

It was the second straight year that Ash was selected to the WHCA all-state second team.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by all the coaches and a pretty good feeling to know that somebody else has noticed how hard you have worked,” said Ash.

Ash got off to a terrific start, opening the season with a spectacular six-goal performance in a 7-7 nonconference tie with Appleton United.

“That was pretty early in the season and I didn’t have as much pressure on me as I usually get,” said Ash. “I felt comfortable with the puck and it seemed like every time I shot, it went in. I had never scored that many goals before in a game. Six is a lot.”

Markie wasn’t the only Ash on the Comets. Her sister, Cadie, a freshman forward, was also a strong contributor and was fourth on the team in points (23) on 10 goals and 13 assists.

“I like playing with my sister,” said Markie Ash. “She’s someone who I know will work hard and who I can rely on out there. It’s always hard being a freshman, but she really stepped up and accepted the responsibility. It was great to have her on the team.”

Hockey is big in the Ash family. Markie’s older brother, Beau, played hockey for years and was a standout for the Comets’ boys team.

“I was 4 or 5 when I started skating and I started playing hockey shortly afterward with Beau.” said Ash. “They (her parents) just put skates on me and I thought it was cool. I loved it from the beginning. It took me awhile, though, to get better at it.”

But she did and proved to be an excellent skater and a natural scorer. Ash opened her high school hockey career in 2014 with a four-goal performance in a 5-3 season-opening win over the Fox Cities Stars.

“That was my first high school game and it was pretty memorable,” Ash said. “I was looking to get my first high school goal and I ended up with four of them.”

Waupaca isn’t Ash’s only hockey team. She has also played for the Team Wisconsin U-19 team the past three years.

“That’s been a real good experience,” Ash said. “It’s fun to make the friendships and playing at a high level like that pushes you to become even better. I’ve really enjoyed it.”

Ash is no one-sport wonder. She is a three-sport athlete at Waupaca who also plays golf in the fall and is a starting catcher for the softball team in the spring. Ash hopes to play either golf or hockey in college, and Bauer feels fortunate to have her for one more season.

“As good of a hockey player that she is, she’s an even better person — one of the nicest young ladies I’ve had to pleasure to coach,” said Bauer. “When our season ended in Neenah, there was an email waiting for me when I got home from Markie, thanking me for coaching her and for the season we just finished. She’s a special young lady.”

Markie Ash

School: Waupaca.

Grade: Junior.

Age: 17.

Family: Parents, Jim and Lisa; brothers, Jake and Beau; sister, Cadie.

The numbers: Was a first-team member of the Great Northern Conference all-conference team and a second-team choice on the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches association all-state team. Scored 53 points on 27 goals and 26 assists.

Favorites

Meal: Ham and mashed potatoes

Musical group/artist: Eric Church

Movie: “A Walk to Remember”

NHL team: Pittsburgh Penguins

NHL player: Sidney Crosby

Hobbies outside hockey: Golf

Moment of the season: “It was probably our win over Northland Pines at home. It’s the first time we had beaten them since my freshman year and it’s always a big rivalry.”

