Waverly girls hoops hands DeWitt first loss

DEWITT — Alisia Smith and the Waverly girls basketball team would like to contend for a CAAC Red title this season.

The Warriors took a big early step toward those title aspirations Friday.

Malin Smith and Tazjah Pruitt each had nine points and Alisia Smith added eight points and seven rebounds as the Warriors picked up a 55-47 victory over previously unbeaten DeWitt in a CAAC Red contest.

“It feels really good and I know that we’re going to go forward from this point,” Alisia Smith said.

Waverly (5-3, 2-0 CAAC Red) held DeWitt to one field goal over the game’s final 3:45 while outscoring them 9-4. Pruitt, Alisia Smith, Jazlynn Wilcox and Isabella Pizzo each had key late points in the road win over the Panthers (7-1, 2-1).

Waverly coach John Schweitzer thought his team’s switch to a man-to-man defense after a slow start was key in Friday’s win.

“We just felt that was going to be a better fit,” Schweitzer said. “That made a big difference for us so that we could get more ball pressure, speed the game up and get into the tempo where we wanted it.”

Grace George had 15 points and Annie McIntosh added 10 to lead DeWitt.

