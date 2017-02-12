WDP’s Milquet soaks up regional crown | D1 Wrestling

GREEN BAY – Michael Milquet exited the WIAA Division 1 regional at Green Bay Preble two years ago with a separated shoulder.

The West De Pere senior left the regional on Saturday with a championship bracket in hand.

“It feels really good,” Milquet said. “Coming back to this building and being able to wrestle in front of one of my old coaches (Tony Kazik) that was here the day that I hurt it meant a lot.”

Milquet (23-6) won the 170-pound title at the Preble regional by winning a 5-3 overtime decision over Green Bay United junior Jared Walton.

It was a sweet victory for Milquet during an injury-riddled senior year, which began with him tearing the meniscus in his right knee at the start of the football season.

The linebacker returned later in the season only to separate the same shoulder he injured two years ago in wrestling.

The ailments continued last month when he tore the meniscus in his other knee at the De Pere Duals.

“I’m just wrestling through it and trying to make a push because it’s the last chance I have,” Milquet said.

Milquet was one of five West De Pere wrestlers to qualify for sectionals. The top four individuals in each weight class at D1 regionals advance.

The 170-pound senior’s victory marked the third straight year the Phantoms have had a regional champion.

Senior Keenan Graef fell short of winning a third consecutive regional title, finishing as the 145-pound runner-up to qualify for sectionals for a fourth time.

Graef is also battling a knee injury sustained at the De Pere Duals.

“We both want it and nothing is going to really stop us,” Milquet said. “It has been me and him growing up together and wrestling since kindergarten together and making each other better.”

Pulaski wins another title: The Pulaski wrestling team won a second straight team regional title.

The Red Raiders will face three-time defending state champion Kaukauna on Tuesday in a D1 team sectional they are hosting.

After winning its first Fox River Classic Conference title since 2012, Pulaski had 11 wrestlers qualify for individual sectionals, including regional champions in sophomore Cole Gille (113), junior Logan Bellow (126) and senior Jake Gille (152).

Bellow and Jake Gille both won their third regional titles, while it was Cole Gille’s second. Jake Gille also became a four-time sectional qualifier.

Bay Port seniors shine: Bay Port got regional final wins from three seniors, including Brady Shulfer (145), Jake Flisakowski (195) and Ben Kitslaar (220).

Shulfer became a three-time regional champion and is joined by Bay Port senior Jarod Maes (132) as a four-time sectional qualifier.

Kitslaar won his second straight regional title, while Flisakowski won his first by pulling out a 2-1 decision over Pulaski senior Brandon King.

“Every match I wrestling with him is so close,” Flisakowski said. “It’s always about one point. I’ve wrestled him three times now, and he’s always one of my toughest opponents to wrestle against.”

Jaguars roar: Ashwaubenon matched Bay Port with seven sectional qualifiers.

Sophomore Fernando Coronado (120), freshman Dawson Dembroski (138) and senior Daniel Cole (285) won regional titles.

It was Coronado’s second straight title. Cole won his first regional championship by moving up to 285 after wrestling most of the season at 220.

WIAA DIVISION 1

G.B. PREBLE REGIONAL

Team scores: Pulaski 209, De Pere 199.5, Bay Port 176.5, Ashwaubenon 133, G.B. United 126, West De Pere 118, G.B. Preble 107, Shawano 40.

Sectional qualifiers

106: 1, Sam Bruss, DP; 2, Owen Heinz, PUL; 3, Cody Minor, ASH; 4, Connor Derenne, GBP.

113: 1, Cole Gille, PUL; 2, George Lopez, DP; 3, Noah Leisgang, ASH; 4, Marcus Delfosse, BP.

120: 1, Fernando Coronado, ASH; 2, Austin Heim, BP; 3, Andrew Lopez, DP; 4, Collin Derenne, GBP.

126: 1, Logan Bellow, PUL; 2, Zak Nelson, GBU; 3, Austin Esser, DP; 4, Ben Carroll, SHA.

132: 1, Max Bruss, DP; 2, Jarod Maes, BP; 3, Austin Vandenplas, GBU; 4, Noah Huckins, GBP.

138: 1, Dawson Dembroski, ASH; 2, Trevor Van Oss, DP; 3, Austin Oreskovic, SHA; 4, Ethan VandenPlas, GBP.

145: 1, Brady Shulfer, BP; 2, Keenan Graef, WDP; 3, Marty Kiernan, ASH; 4, Jadin Lemke, PUL.

152: 1, Jake Gille, PUL; 2, Evan Frisque, WDP; 3, Kade Cummings, GBP; 4, Mason Frausto, GBU.

160: 1, Trevor Turriff, DP; 2, Lucas Gracyalny, PUL; 3, Dan Glendenning, BP; 4, Quinton Schuyler, WDP.

170: 1, Michael Milquet, WDP; 2, Jared Walton, GBU; 3, Tommy Kratz, DP; 4, Peter Karcz, PUL.

182: 1, Charlie Hooyman, DP; 2, Tyler McVane, ASH; 3, Dayln Rudesill, GBU; 4, Zach King, PUL.

195: 1, Jake Flisakowski, BP; 2, Brandon King, PUL; 3, Bryce Graef, WDP; 4, Travis Lueck, DP.

220: 1, Ben Kitslaar, BP; 2, Coleman Curran, GBU; 3, Derek Gibbons, PUL; 4, Anthony Balch, GBP.

285: 1, Daniel Cole, ASH; 2, Isaac Klarkowski, GBU; 3, Liam Fahey, PUL; 4, Daniel Hernandez, GBP.