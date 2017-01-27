Wearing a skirt on the court not an issue for Va. basketball player

FORT DEFIANCE, Va. – The first question that seems natural to ask is if the skirt is more restrictive than shorts. Julia Frazier hears that question a lot. But here’s the thing — she has no idea.

Since she was 5, Frazier has been wearing a skirt to play basketball. She doesn’t know what it feels like to play basketball in shorts.

She loves the sport, but she’s also faithful to her religious beliefs. Part of that is the belief that women should wear skirts or dresses. Women’s dress is mentioned several times in the Bible, including a passage in Deuteronomy that says women shall not wear anything that pertains to a man.

Frazier is a member of Elkton’s Full Gospel Lighthouse Tabernacle. She’s been taught that a woman’s apparel should be holy and modest. But she’s also been taught basketball is a pretty cool sport.

“During winter I believe that’s probably the only thing that’s on television,” she said of the sport. “It’s a big thing in our family and our household, definitely.”

Frazier’s brother, Adam, helped lead Fort Defiance to the state basketball tournament a few years ago and is now the jayvee boys coach. She’s grown up watching him play and now she hopes she’s making him proud with her accomplishments in high school. She said there’s some pressure involved in having an older brother who had so much success — he was the News Leader’s co-player of the year in 2013 — but she enjoys trying to live up to the expectations that brings.

And it’s not like she’s lacking in her game. When asked if she’s ever beaten her brother in one-on-one, she enthusiastically answered, “Oh yeah.”