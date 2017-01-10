Weather wipes out local prep schedule

All high school sports events scheduled for Tuesday night in the Green Bay area have been postponed due to weather.

A few of the 36 events scheduled involving have been rescheduled.

Below is a list of the weekend prep schedule, and make-up dates if available.

Boys Basketball

Ashwaubenon at G.B. Southwest – PPD

Pulaski at Manitowoc – PPD

Bay Port at De Pere – PPD

Sheboygan South at Notre Dame – PPD

Sheboygan North at G.B. Preble – PPD

Seymour at New London – PPD

G.B. West at West De Pere – PPD

Shawano at Menasha – PPD to 1/17

G.B. East at Xavier – PPD

Sevastopol at Southern Door – PPD to 2/2

NEW Lutheran at Oconto – PPD to 1/16

Algoma at Kewaunee – PPD

Gibraltar at Sturgeon Bay – PPD

Clintonville at Wrightstown – PPD

Oconto Falls at Denmark – PPD to 1/27

Little Chute at Luxemburg-Casco – PPD

Crivitz at Coleman – PPD to 2/4

Niagara at Peshtigo – PPD

Lena at STAA – PPD

Wausaukee at Gillett – PPD to 1/30

Suring at Oneida Nation – PPD to 1/31

Shiocton at Bonduel – PPD

Menominee Indian at Almond-Bancroft – PPD to 1/16

Girls Basketball

Manitowoc at Pulaski – PPD

Notre Dame at Sheboygan South – PPD

G.B. Preble at Sheboygan North – PPD

G.B. Southwest at Ashwaubenon – PPD

Two Rivers at NEW Lutheran – PPD

Niagara at Florence – PPD to 1/16

Almond-Bancroft at Menominee Indian – PPD to 1/16

Sevastopol at Goodman/Pembine – CANC.

Wrestling

Coleman at G.B. United – PPD to 1/24

Marinette at Oconto Falls

Oconto at Lena Quad – PPD

Swimming

Sheboygan South at GB United – PPD

Ashwaubenon at Bay Port – PPD