Weather wipes out local prep schedule

All high school sports events scheduled for Tuesday night in the Green Bay area have been postponed due to weather.
A few of the 36 events scheduled involving have been rescheduled.
Below is a list of the weekend prep schedule, and make-up dates if available.
Boys Basketball
Ashwaubenon at G.B. Southwest – PPD
Pulaski at Manitowoc – PPD
Bay Port at De Pere – PPD
Sheboygan South at Notre Dame – PPD
Sheboygan North at G.B. Preble – PPD
Seymour at New London – PPD
G.B. West at West De Pere – PPD
Shawano at Menasha – PPD to 1/17
G.B. East at Xavier – PPD
Sevastopol at Southern Door – PPD to 2/2
NEW Lutheran at Oconto – PPD to 1/16
Algoma at Kewaunee – PPD
Gibraltar at Sturgeon Bay – PPD
Clintonville at Wrightstown – PPD
Oconto Falls at Denmark – PPD to 1/27
Little Chute at Luxemburg-Casco – PPD
Crivitz at Coleman – PPD to 2/4
Niagara at Peshtigo – PPD
Lena at STAA – PPD
Wausaukee at Gillett – PPD to 1/30
Suring at Oneida Nation – PPD to 1/31
Shiocton at Bonduel – PPD
Menominee Indian at Almond-Bancroft – PPD to 1/16
Girls Basketball
Manitowoc at Pulaski – PPD
Notre Dame at Sheboygan South – PPD
G.B. Preble at Sheboygan North – PPD
G.B. Southwest at Ashwaubenon – PPD
Two Rivers at NEW Lutheran – PPD
Niagara at Florence – PPD to 1/16
Almond-Bancroft at Menominee Indian – PPD to 1/16
Sevastopol at Goodman/Pembine – CANC.
Wrestling
Coleman at G.B. United – PPD to 1/24
Marinette at Oconto Falls
Oconto at Lena Quad – PPD
Swimming
Sheboygan South at GB United – PPD
Ashwaubenon at Bay Port – PPD
