Webutuck boys basketball tops Pine Plains, will face Millbrook next

Pete Iuele hopes his team can peak at the right time.

If Monday was any indication, the Webutuck High School boys basketball coach could very well get his wish.

The Warriors, seeded fifth, defeated the fourth-seeded host Bombers 57-56 in a Section 9 Class C quarterfinal game. Webutuck (6-15) moves on to play top-seeded Millbrook on Wednesday.

“We’re definitely looking forward to playing them,” Iuele said of the Blazers. “And we’ll see what happens.”

In order to reach the semifinals, the Warriors withstood a battle with the Bombers.

Pine Plains led 51-49 with three minutes to go. The Warriors were able to inch back and gain a three-point lead with 13.5 seconds left. Ethan Lounsbury then hit a free-throw to give Webutuck a four-point advantage — which proved to be the difference, as Pine Plains hit a 3-pointer before time expired.

“It was really back and forth,” Iuele said. “I give (Pine Plains) a lot of credit. Home court means a lot in high school basketball. They did a nice job covering our bigs.”

Rylee Stephenson led the Warriors with 20 points, and hit six 3-point field goals. The Bombers were without junior Jacob Lydon, who Iuele said was battling a 103-degree fever.

“He’s a nice kid,” Iuele said. “I felt bad for him.”

