Wednesday, Feb. 15 Michigan high school basketball results

Boys Basketball

Allen Park Cabrini 51, Austin Catholic 12: Matt Bzura scored 12 points for Allen Park Cabrini (4-12). Colin O’Leary added 11 points. Benji Brown scored eight points for Austin Catholic (0-15).

Detroit Old Redford 59, Warren Michigan Collegiate 58: Rocket Watts led Detroit Old Redford (10-7) with 28 points during a Charter League semifinals game. Bobby Walton scored 14 points. Jawan Snoddy added 12 points. Antonio Sinely scored 18 points for Warren Michigan Collegiate. Reggie Lawrence added 16 points.

Detroit Voyageur 62, Taylor Prep 25: Sophomore Elijah Belle led Detroit Voyageur (9-6) with 30 points. Freshman Carlos Johnson added 10 points. Billy Dudley scored 12 points for Taylor Prep (3-13).

Harper Woods 57, Riverview Gabriel Richard 44: Tyson Quaker had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Harper Woods (15-1). Jovan Horton scored 13 points. Anthony Brown scored 12 points for Riverview Gabriel Richard (13-2).

Manton 58, Beaverton 32: Treh Helsel and Jayden Perry each scored 14 points for Manton (13-2). Beaverton is 11-5.

University Prep 48, Harper Woods Chandler Park 38: Derrick Bryant Jr. had 12 points and seven assists for University Prep (14-3) during a Charter League semifinals game. Shawn Pittman had 10 points and seven rebounds. Jamal Moore scored 10 points for Harper Woods Chandler Park (10-6).

Girls Basketball

Farmington Hills Mercy 54, Macomb Lutheran North 28: Chloe Godbold led Farmington Hills Mercy (16-2) during the Catholic League semifinals with 14 points. Jackie Bauer scored 13 points. Katie Coe had 12 points and seven rebounds. Macomb Lutheran North is 11-8.