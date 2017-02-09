Wednesday, Feb. 8 high school basketball results

Boys basketball

Cornerstone Health and Technology 69, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 54: Jamal Cain led Cornerstone Health and Technology (11-4) with 27 points, 17 rebounds, five assists and four blocks. Robert Carpenter had 20 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Davion Bradford had 10 points and five assists. Daryl Lockhart scored 15 points and Kenvin Simpson added 10 points for Robichaud (11-3).

Fife Lake Forest Area 76, Onaway 63 (OT): Hollis Thomas led Fife Lake Forest Area (6-6) with 27 points. Cody Schelske added 15 points. Keaton Brewer had 28 points and 12 rebounds for Onaway (6-7). Trevor Wregglesworth had 26 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds and four steals. Cody Cruse had 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Cody Neelis had 10 points.

Girls basketball

Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 50, Romulus Summit 4: Jada Williams led Henry Ford Academy (12-4) with 17 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Lauren Whitford had 10 points, three rebounds and three assists. Summit is 3-5.

Farmington Hills Mercy 47, Allen Park 25: Chloe Godbold scored 15 points for Mercy (14-2). Lexi Thomas added seven points. Izzy Slate and Kendall Hamilton each scored seven points for Allen Park (11-5).

Macomb Dakota 42, Grosse Pointe North 30: Emily Langolf scored 14 points for Dakota (11-5, 6-4 MAC Red). Tara Bieniewicz added nine points. Congratulations to Phil McCune for his 200th girls’ varsity win. Meghan Gallagher scored eight points for North (9-7, 4-6).

Macomb Lutheran North 31, Center Line 26: Hannah Milligan scored 11 points for North (10-6). Lauren Mow added seven points. Camryn Gibbs scored nine points for Center Line (10-5).

River Rouge 74, Taylor Prep 13: Moriyah Hamell led River Rouge (12-4) with 22 points, four steals and four assists. Asia Turner had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Lamariyee Williams had 10 points, 10 steals and five assists. Serena Curtis scored seven points for Prep (0-9).