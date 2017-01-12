Wednesday, Jan. 11 high school basketball results

Girls basketball



Birmingham Detroit Country Day 67, Flint Hamady 28: Destiny Pitts had 25 points, and Kaela Webb recorded 15 points for Country Day (9-0). Deajah Cofield had eight points in the loss for Hamady (8-1).

Fenton 41, Brandon 20: Chloe Idoni scored 14 points, while Aly Lenz added 10 points for Fenton.

Boys basketball



Brandon 65, Fenton 54: Ethan Hunt led Brandon (3-4) with 18 points and nine assists, while Isaac DeJose finished with 15 points. Fenton was led by Greg Lukas, who finished with 17 points. Nick Wyrick also chipped in 16 points for Fenton.

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 58, Chesterfield Austin Catholic 15: Daniel Everhart had 18 points, while Nolan Julio finished with 17 points for Cardinal Mooney (2-4). Benji Brown scored eight points in the loss for Austin (0-3).

New Haven 92, Warren Fitzgerald 57: Eric Williams Jr. had 19 points, while Romeo Weems had 16 points, 18 boards, 11 blocks and eight assists for New Haven (6-1, 2-0 MAC Blue). Tavares Oliver also chipped in 15 points, while Ashton Sherrell finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Carl Pettway had 19 points for Fitzgerald (3-3, 0-2).

Southgate Anderson 70, Monroe 59: Marcus Abellera had 15 points and 11 boards, while Brandon Hill also had 15 points for Anderson (5-1, 1-0 Downriver). Jace Matkin and James Bowman each posted 14 points. Makil Farris finished with a game-high 20 points for Monroe.