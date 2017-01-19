Wednesday, Jan. 18 Michigan high school basketball scores

Boys Basketball



Detroit Loyola 61, Dearborn Divine Child 53: Myron Gardner scored 24 points for Detroit Loyola (4-5, 2-0 Catholic AA). Keith Johnson added 11 points. Quinn Blair scored 19 points for Dearborn Divine Child (6-6, 4-3).

Detroit University Prep Science and Math 67, Taylor Trillium 29: Christian Baker led Detroit University Prep Science and Math (4-5, 3-0 MMAC). Jermaine Thilson and Jaylin Bogan each scored 11 points. Darnell Bragg added 10 points. Taylor Trillium’s Patrick Singh scored nine points. Trillium is 0-6.

Grosse Pointe North 85, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 74: Noah Davey had 21 points and 11 rebounds for Grosse Pointe North (6-4). Zane Draper scored 19 points. Brennan Buszka had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Henry Wilson added 11 points. Daniel Longo scored 15 points for Macomb L’Anse Creuse North (5-4).

New Haven 74, East Detroit 29: Romeo Weems led New Haven (8-1, 4-0 MAC Blue) with 18 points, 10 steals and five rebounds. Ashton Sherrell had 16 points and seven rebounds. Eric Williams Jr. had 15 points, six steals and five rebounds. East Detroit’s Aaron Springfield scored 16 points. East Detroit is 0-9.

Utica Eisenhower 62, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 56 OT: Billy Krempa scored 18 points for Utica Eisenhower (5-4). John Cukaj scored 14 points, including the winning shot at the buzzer. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley’s Jaylen Ross scored 16 points. Chippewa Valley is 3-6.

Warren De La Salle 52, Novi Detroit Catholic Central 46: Justin Fischer scored 15 points for Warren De La Salle (6-4, 2-1 Catholic). Luke Pfromm added 14 points. Novi Detroit Catholic Central is 6-4, 1-2.

Warren Lincoln 79, Clinton Township Clintondale 61: Delvon Hawkins led Warren Lincoln (6-3) with 22 points. Sam Colson scored 15 points. Johnny Rutherford added 12 points. Clinton Township Clintondale’s Richard Washington scored 15 points. Tyler Speed added 11 points. Ryan Petty added 10 points. Clintondale is 1-9.

Warren Michigan Collegiate 88, Dearborn Star International 51: Sophomore Reggie Lawrence led Warren Michigan Collegiate (10-2, 4-0 Charter). Jordan Davis had 19 points and 11 rebounds. Ty Lawrence added 10 points. Dearborn Star International’s Bishop Smith scored 15 points. Star International is 0-7, 0-4.

Girls Basketball



Clawson 41, Madison Heights Madison 39: Kourtney Manley scored 12 points for Clawson (2-7, 2-1 MAC Silver).

Detroit CMA 50, Detroit Central 22: Vantane Garrett had 25 points and five steals for Detroit CMA (6-4, 3-3 Detroit PSL 2 West). Ishameer Smelley scored 15 points. Charney Hawkins had six points and six rebounds. Detroit Central’s Chiniya Sullivan scored 12 points. Central is 1-6.

Detroit Denby 59, Detroit Davis Aerospace 3: Kendal Taylor led Detroit Denby (8-1) with 16 points and 10 assists. Caprice Brown had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Asjah Hayes added 12 points. Jamila Gortman added 10 points. Detroit Davis Aerospace is 0-3.

Detroit East English 78, Detroit Perishing 17: C’Erra Maholmes had 31 points and 10 steals for Detroit East English (8-2). Diamond Massey had 20 points and 11 rebounds. Jayla Smith had 15 points and 12 assists. Lazae Monday scored 11 points for Detroit Pershing (0-5).

Detroit King 74, Detroit Osborn 6: Jordan Lewis scored 22 points for Detroit King (10-1). Detroit Osborn is 2-5.

Detroit Southeastern 53, Detroit International Academy 22: Keeiona Howse had 23 points, 20 steals and eight assists for Detroit Southeastern (6-4). Erica Pruitt scored 13 points. Allene McCants scored eight points for Detroit International Academy (1-6).

Grosse Ile 36, Monroe Jefferson 30: Andrea Blanzy had 12 points and eight rebounds for Grosse Ile (4-4, 3-2 Huron). Monroe Jefferson’s Abby D’Alfonso scored nine points. Jefferson is 3-7, 1-4.

Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes 57, Royal Oak Shrine 37: Catherine Weddle and Tiffany Senerius each scored 17 points for Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes (7-3, 6-0 Catholic A North). Kayla Sanders had 13 points and 14 rebounds. Grace Murray scored 14 points for Royal Oak Shrine (7-3, 6-1).

