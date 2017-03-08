Menu
Basketball

Wednesday state basketball: Kennedy storms back to beat Hempstead

CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 55, Dubuque Hempstead  47

This is why you play whistle to whistle, kids. After trailing 32-11 in the second quarter, Cedar Rapids Kennedy stormed back to beat Dubuque Hempstead 55-47 in the Class 4A quarterfinals Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena.

Dubuque Hempstead senior Marshon Crowder pulls in a rebound against Cedar Rapids Kennedy during the Iowa High School state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Wednesday, March 8, 2017.

Dubuque Hempstead senior Marshon Crowder pulls in a rebound against Cedar Rapids Kennedy during the Iowa High School state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Wednesday, March 8, 2017.

Kennedy will play top-seeded Iowa City West (21-3) Friday at 1:30 p.m. in the semifinals.

Derrick Diggins (14), Jackson Foley (14), Drake Brewster (13) and Malik Haynes (10) netted double figures for the fifth-seeded Cougars (19-5).

Hempstead (18-6) committed five of its 13 turnovers in the third quarter, when Kennedy outscored it 19-2. Meanwhile, Kennedy committed two turnovers in the entire second half.

Curtis Martin III led Hempstead with 19 points off the bench on 6 of 9 shooting. The rest of the team shot 9-for-37. A Marshon Crowder layup pulled Hempstead within one, 44-43, wit 4:17 left. That’s as close as it got.

CR Kennedy (55)—Diggins 14, Foley 14, Brewster 13, Haynes 10, Duehr 2, Jenkins 2. Also played—Berst, Harris, Basquin. Totals—12, 26/35.

Dubuque Hempstead (47)—Martin III 19, Connor Duax 8, Lucas Duax 6, Johnson 6, Crowder 4, Cooksley 2, Evans 2. Also played—Courtney, Sindberg. Totals—15, 11/14.

CR Kennedy…9 11 19 16 — 55

Hempstead…16 18 2 11 — 47

3-point field goals—CRK 5: Foley 2, Haynes 1, Brewster 1, Diggins 1. DH 6: Martin III 3, Connor Duax 2, Lucas Duax 1. Fouls—CRK 15, DH 26. Fouled out—CRK: none. DH: Lucas Duax, Crowder, Martin III.

MORE: Live brackets for the state boys’ basketball tourney

