Wednesday state basketball: Kennedy storms back to beat Hempstead

CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 55, Dubuque Hempstead 47

This is why you play whistle to whistle, kids. After trailing 32-11 in the second quarter, Cedar Rapids Kennedy stormed back to beat Dubuque Hempstead 55-47 in the Class 4A quarterfinals Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena.

Kennedy will play top-seeded Iowa City West (21-3) Friday at 1:30 p.m. in the semifinals.

Derrick Diggins (14), Jackson Foley (14), Drake Brewster (13) and Malik Haynes (10) netted double figures for the fifth-seeded Cougars (19-5).

Hempstead (18-6) committed five of its 13 turnovers in the third quarter, when Kennedy outscored it 19-2. Meanwhile, Kennedy committed two turnovers in the entire second half.

Curtis Martin III led Hempstead with 19 points off the bench on 6 of 9 shooting. The rest of the team shot 9-for-37. A Marshon Crowder layup pulled Hempstead within one, 44-43, wit 4:17 left. That’s as close as it got.

CR Kennedy (55)—Diggins 14, Foley 14, Brewster 13, Haynes 10, Duehr 2, Jenkins 2. Also played—Berst, Harris, Basquin. Totals—12, 26/35.

Dubuque Hempstead (47)—Martin III 19, Connor Duax 8, Lucas Duax 6, Johnson 6, Crowder 4, Cooksley 2, Evans 2. Also played—Courtney, Sindberg. Totals—15, 11/14.

CR Kennedy…9 11 19 16 — 55

Hempstead…16 18 2 11 — 47

3-point field goals—CRK 5: Foley 2, Haynes 1, Brewster 1, Diggins 1. DH 6: Martin III 3, Connor Duax 2, Lucas Duax 1. Fouls—CRK 15, DH 26. Fouled out—CRK: none. DH: Lucas Duax, Crowder, Martin III.

