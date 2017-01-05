Wednesday's Kentucky basketball scores and stats

Here are stats and scores from boys and girls basketball games in Louisville and around the Commonwealth on Jan. 4, 2017.

SCORES

BOYS

IROQUOIS 94, SHAWNEE 54

LOUISVILLE, Ky.- TreSaun Edwards dropped a career-high 34 points and ten rebounds as the Raiders (7-7) kept the Golden Eagles winless for the season (0-14). The Raiders forced 20 turnovers and outrebounded the Golden Eagles 38-22 during the lopsided victory. Edwards finished a perfect 4 of 4 from the free-throw line, and Keelan Kennedy scored 16 points for the Raiders. Josh Cunningham scored 14 points to lead the Golden Eagles.

SHAWNEE (0-14)

Nick Warf 6p; Josiah Bivens 5p; Cornell Barnett 6p; Amontay Mitchell 10p; Josh Cunningham 14p; James Neal 9p; Rayshawn Tucker 2p; Nick Warf 5p.

IROQUOIS (7-7)

Tchumsy Wright 10p; Damon Richardson 4p; Keshawn Dixon 2p; TreSaun Edwards 34p 10r; Davarrio Martin 6p; Demetris Booth 4p; Shawn Thomas 4p; Markelle McDaniel 7p; Keelan Kennedy 16p; Anthony Glenn 2p; Kalon Howard 5p.

MOORE 94, FAIRDALE 57

MOORE (9-4)

Justin Weaver 16p, 8r; Antoine Hurt 19p; Raevon Vaden 4p; Russell Vaden 8p; Malik Anderson 13p; Shamar Overstreet 14p, 7r; Ramon Collins 12p, 4r; Keagan Gentry 8p, 4r.

FAIRDALE (6-7)

Glenn Queen 19p, 5r; Jaxon Gaddie 10p; Markelo Sullivan 3p; Ike Roby 10p, 4r; seth Dewboys 2p; Treziaun Allen 8p; Jacobi Dixon 2p; Craig Ash 3

Scores from around the state:

Bell Co. 41, Lee High, Va. 26

Conner 74, Lloyd Memorial 68

Madison Southern 57, Montgomery Co. 41

Nicholas Co. 79, Bath Co. 78, OT

WYMT Mountain Classic

Harlan Co. 58, Cordia 57

GIRLS

MOORE 54, FAIRDALE 46

LOUISVILLE, Ky.- The Mustangs (8-3) captured their eighth win of the season as they defeated the Bulldogs (5-10), 54-46. The game was sealed by late free throws from Sage Blue, who ended the contest with 18 points to lead the Mustangs. Nicola Adams was scored 12 points and Dajia Stafford chipped in 11 points for the Mustangs. Janaesha Jefferson led the Bulldogs with 15 points and nine rebounds while Valeria Johnson scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds.

MOORE (8-3)

Dajia Stafford 11p; Nicola Adams 12p; Takiya Adams 2p; Stacia Hayes 6p; Sage Blue 18p; Alexus Crawford 2p; Jahilia McNealy 3p.

FAIRDALE (5-10)

Shanice Thomas 3p; Tyasia Brown 5p; Maria Nylund 10p; 7r,; Janaesha Jefferson 15p, 9r; Valerie Johnson 11p, 6r; Sheree Lattimore 2p

SHELBY COUNTY 68, JEFFERSONTOWN 24

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Amie Conley led all scorers with 16 points for the Rockets (6-8), who crushed the Chargers (4-10), 68-24. The Rockets jumped out on top in the first half and never looked back, cruising to victory. Zephaniah Gray and Asia Hardy scored 11 points and Zoey Holland chipped in nine points for the Rockets. The Chargers were led by Telia Perks and Naomi Johnson who both finished with six points.

SHELBY COUNTY (6-8)

Zephaniah Gray 11p; Zoey Holland 9p; Asia Hardy 11p; Amie Conley 16p; Alyssia Roberts 4p; Kaitlyn Disch 2p; Raydriana Stoudemire 2p; Aramenta Gueye 5p; Macie Gowin 2p; Kayla Bruner 6p.

JEFFERSONTOWN (4-10)

Jasmine Majors 2p; Kaleb McDonald 4p; Jasmine Thomas 1p; Nia Cole 1p;Telia Perks 6p; Shaolin Morton 2p; Naomi Johnson 6p; Kamaya White 2p.

Scores from around the state:

Campbell Co. 61, Newport Central Catholic 44

Collins 46, South Oldham 44, OT

George Rogers Clark 72, Bourbon Co. 50

Greenup Co. 49, St. Patrick 17

Harrison Co. 57, Bath Co. 50

Holmes 43, Notre Dame 31

Lexington Catholic 32, Lex. Christian 30, OT

Menifee Co. 63, Rowan Co. 53

Simon Kenton 58, Scott 46

15th Region All ‘‘A’’ Classic

Prestonsburg 56, Betsy Layne 54

Shelby Valley 58, Pikeville 44