Weekend football recruiting winners: LSU, Penn State, Maryland

More spring games meant more recruits on college campuses and more commitments. Here is a rundown of the weekend’s biggest recruiting winners.

LSU

The Tigers got three commitments from three defensive players from the same high school in Georgia hours before its spring game. LSU offered all three players on Friday and had reeled them in by Saturday.

Amazingly, that is the second time that Ed Orgeron’s staff has landed three high school teammates on the same defense. The last time was from Evangel (Shreveport, La.). This time, the trio comes from Rome (Ga.).

Adam Anderson, ranked as the No. 4 outside linebacker in the Class of 2018 per the 247Sports Composite, flipped his commitment from Georgia. Jamarcus Chatman, whose 31 reported offers were among the most of any player in the class, is ranked as the No. 11 strongside linebacker. He is among the few players whom Miami was hotly pursuing to get away. Jaquon Griffin is a strongside defensive end recruit.

LSU also got a commitment from a transfer, North Carolina State tight end Thaddeus Moss, who is on campus for his official visit. Moss, the son of former NFL tight end, had six receptions for 49 yards and one touchdown as a freshman for the Wolfpack.

Maryland

Maryland also scored commitments from high school teammates and continued the DMV pipeline with a four-star lineman from each side of the ball from DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.).

Austin Fontaine is a 6-2, 312-pound defensive tackle is ranked No. 7 at his position and No. 69 in the nation. Evan Gregory is a 6-4, 285-pound guard who is ranked at No. 14 at his position.

Penn State

The Nittany Lions got commitments from a pair of large offensive tackles. Nana Asiedu is a 6-6, 265-pound four-star prospect from North Stafford (Stafford, Va.). He is ranked as the No. 9 OT in the class by the 247Sports Composite. Antwan “A.J.” Reed is massive at 6-5 1/2 and 326 pounds and is a three-star prospect from Muskeon (Mich.).

Other commits of note: