Weekly Arizona high school softball honors: Top hitters, pitchers

These are weekly azcentral sports high school sofball honors.

Through Feb. 21-25

Big Schools (6A-4A)

Hitter of the Week

Shaylee Ackerman, Mesa Desert Ridge, OF, So.

Leading the Jaguars to a 6-0 week, she went 12 for 18 with five home runs, three doubles and 19 RBIs. She knocked in 10 runs in her last two games, wins over Tempe Corona del Sol and Gilbert Perry.

Pitcher of the Week

Lexy Coons, Tucson Sahuaro, Sr.

She went 4-0 with a 0.90 earned-run average, striking out 43 batters in 31 innings. She now has 41 career varsity wins.

Small Schools (3A-1A)

Hitter of the Week

Jessica Lozania, Sahuarita, Utility, Sr.

During a 5-3 week, Lozania went 18 for 24 at the plate with six doubles and 14 RBIs. She had back-to-back five-RBI games.

Pitcher of the Week

Regan Glenn, Mohave Valley River Valley, Sr.

She pitched River Valley to five-inning 12-0 and 20-0 wins over Bullhead City Mohave and Parker to start the season. She struck out 19 and the teams combined for a .032 batting average against her.

