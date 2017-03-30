Welcome Home Xavier State Champions

shares
Drew Ferris carries the WIAA Divsion 3 championship trophy during a welcome celebration for the Xavier High School boys basketball team Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Xavier High School in Appleton, Wis. Xavier defeated Prescott 73-47 to win the WIAA Division 3 title Saturday, March 18, in Madison. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Coach Matt Klarner talks about his players and their efforts during a welcome celebration for the Xavier High School boys basketball team Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Xavier High School in Appleton, Wis. Xavier defeated Prescott 73-47 to win the WIAA Division 3 title Saturday, March 18, in Madison. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Team captain Will Schlicht talks about his teammates during a welcome celebration for the Xavier High School boys basketball team Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Xavier High School in Appleton, Wis. Xavier defeated Prescott 73-47 to win the WIAA Division 3 title Saturday, March 18, in Madison. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Catie Power, 9, shows her support during a welcome celebration for the Xavier High School boys basketball team Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Xavier High School in Appleton, Wis. Xavier defeated Prescott 73-47 to win the WIAA Division 3 title Saturday, March 18, in Madison. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Team managers Nhat Pham, left, and Minh Pham are honored during a welcome celebration for the Xavier High School boys basketball team Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Xavier High School in Appleton, Wis. Xavier defeated Prescott 73-47 to win the WIAA Division 3 title Saturday, March 18, in Madison. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Noah Kippenhan, left, Bryan Geenen, Ryan Schmitt and Tyler Farr, right, are honored during a welcome celebration for the Xavier High School boys basketball team Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Xavier High School in Appleton, Wis. Xavier defeated Prescott 73-47 to win the WIAA Division 3 title Saturday, March 18, in Madison. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Nick Otto, left, and Henry Egan are honored during a welcome celebration for the Xavier High School boys basketball team Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Xavier High School in Appleton, Wis. Xavier defeated Prescott 73-47 to win the WIAA Division 3 title Saturday, March 18, in Madison. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Hunter Plamann, left, Nate DeYoung and Sam Ferris, right, are honored during a welcome celebration for the Xavier High School boys basketball team Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Xavier High School in Appleton, Wis. Xavier defeated Prescott 73-47 to win the WIAA Division 3 title Saturday, March 18, in Madison. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Drew Ferris, left, Will Schlicht, Jack Teerlinck, Cal Christensen and Matt Burton are honored during a welcome celebration for the Xavier High School boys basketball team Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Xavier High School in Appleton, Wis. Xavier defeated Prescott 73-47 to win the WIAA Division 3 title Saturday, March 18, in Madison. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
John Egan jokes with players during a welcome celebration for the Xavier High School boys basketball team Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Xavier High School in Appleton, Wis. Xavier defeated Prescott 73-47 to win the WIAA Division 3 title Saturday, March 18, in Madison. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
The crowd gives a standing ovation during a welcome celebration for the Xavier High School boys basketball team Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Xavier High School in Appleton, Wis. Xavier defeated Prescott 73-47 to win the WIAA Division 3 title Saturday, March 18, in Madison. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Mike Christensen, left, takes a photo of his son Cal Christensen during a welcome celebration for the Xavier High School boys basketball team Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Xavier High School in Appleton, Wis. Xavier defeated Prescott 73-47 to win the WIAA Division 3 title Saturday, March 18, in Madison. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
The crowd applauds the team during a welcome celebration for the Xavier High School boys basketball team Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Xavier High School in Appleton, Wis. Xavier defeated Prescott 73-47 to win the WIAA Division 3 title Saturday, March 18, in Madison. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
City of Appleton Alderman Chris Croatt delivers a proclamation during a welcome celebration for the Xavier High School boys basketball team Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Xavier High School in Appleton, Wis. Xavier defeated Prescott 73-47 to win the WIAA Division 3 title Saturday, March 18, in Madison. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson delivers a proclamation during a welcome celebration for the Xavier High School boys basketball team Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Xavier High School in Appleton, Wis. Xavier defeated Prescott 73-47 to win the WIAA Division 3 title Saturday, March 18, in Madison. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
