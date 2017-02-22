Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Football

West Bloomfield to open vs. Walled Lake Western at Wayne State

Walled Lake Western celebrates its 37-7 win in the 2016 Kensington Lakes title game in Brighton.

Walled Lake Western celebrates its 37-7 win in the 2016 Kensington Lakes title game in Brighton.

Walled Lake Western and West Bloomfield will open the Detroit Sports Commission Prep Kickoff Classic on Aug. 24 at Wayne State’s Tom Adams Field.

Walled Lake Western, the Division 2 runner-up last season, and West Bloomfield have not played since 1981. The game will kick off at 4 p.m.

Other Prep Kickoff Classic matchups that have been announced are Davison vs. Southfield A&T at 7 p.m. Aug. 24, Almont vs. Grosse Ile at 4 p.m. Aug. 25 and Lowell vs. Warren De La Salle at 7 p.m. Aug. 25. The matchups for two games Aug. 26 will be released this week.

College baseball: Zach Sterry went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a double in Oakland’s 10-2 loss to Tennessee State.

Women’s gold: Karsen Johnston shot a one-over-par 73 to tie for first as Oakland placed second in a tri-meet with Cleveland State and Youngstown State in Sorrento, Fla. … Michigan State shot a 17-over-par 305 in the final round of the Central District Invitational to get sixth in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Related:

Michigan star Chris Webber left us wondering what might have been

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , News 

Related News

Latest News