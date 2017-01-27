West boys snap 38-game losing streak

It was a team effort that led the Green Bay West boys basketball team to its first victory in nearly two years.

Seven players scored 6-12 points for the Wildcats, who beat Gibraltar 63-53 on Thursday to snap a 38-game losing streak.

J’Quail Hanks scored 12 points and Brandon Dudley had 10 points for West (1-13), which led by three at halftime and finished 19-of-28 on free throws to secure the win.

Nathan Surges and Tyler Kropuenske had 12 points for Gibraltar (8-6), which hit nine 3-pointers.

Gibraltar…26 27 – 53

G.B. West…32 29 – 63

GIBRALTAR – Reinhardt 8, Eddig 5, Surges 16, Brennan 9, Ewaskowitz 3, Kropuenske 12. 3-pt: Reinhardt 1, Eddig 1, Surges 4, Brennan 1, Kropuenske 2. FT: 6-14.

GREEN BAY WEST – Hanks 12, Dudley 10, Kirk 7, Graham 4, Coleman 8, Franklin 6, Carter 2, Jackson 6, King 8. FT: 19-28. 3-pt: Coleman 2.

Freedom 71,

Denmark 70

DENMARK – Caden Hofacker had a late-tip in as time expired for his only two points and the game-winner for the Irish in the North Eastern Conference contest.

Denmark (6-7, 5-5) was up one late after nailing two free-throws before Hofacker’s game-winning tip.

Blake Derricks scored more than half of the Vikings points, finishing with 38. Patrick Suemnick tallied 12 points, while Zane Short had 10 and Brady Jens notched eight for the Vikings.

Dwight Green led Freedom (7-6, 5-4), scoring 29 points.

Freedom…35 36 – 71

Denmark…30 40 – 70

FREEDOM – Hofacker 2, Balthazor 2, D. Green 29, Brickner 12, Jadin 16, Van Handel 5, Baumgart 3, Pingel 2. 3-pt: D. Green 3, Jadin 2, Baumgart 1. FT: 9-17. F: 26.

DENMARK – Derricks 38, Short 10, Jens 8, Suemnick 12, Sipiorski 2. 3-pt: Derricks 2. FT: 32-35. F: 16.

Luxemburg-Casco 88, Waupaca 42

LUXEMBURG – The Spartans rolled to the NEC victory, remaining unbeaten in the conference.

Bryce TeKulve led the way in scoring for Luxemburg-Casco (11-2, 10-0) with 18 points.

Mitchell Jandrin dropped 13 points for the Spartans, while Jacob Wotruba had 13 and Nathan Coisman scored 10.

Waupaca…20 22 – 42

Luxemburg-Casco…48 40 – 88

WAUPACA – Gardner 7, Johnson 2, Dayton 4, Thuerman 4, Vaugh 4, Bartol 8, Bunge 11, Kennedy 4. 3-pt: Gardner 1, Thuerman 1, Bunge 1. FT: 3-4. F: 6.

LUXEMBURG-CASCO – Jandrin 17, Deprey 6, Doell 3, Wotruba 13, Zeitler 8, Isenberg 4, Ronsman 7, Coisman 10, TeKulve 18. 3-pt: Jandrin 2, Deprey 2, Doell 1, Wotruba 1, Zeitler 2, TeKulve 1. FT: 3-4. F: 3.

Clintonville 56, Oconto Falls 46

CLINTONVILLE – The Panthers built a lead but couldn’t make it last in the NEC matchup.

Dakota Carriveau and Kamdan Bloom each scored 10 points to lead Falls (1-11, 0-8), which led at halftime before Clintonville roared back.

Nathan Krueger led the Truckers (9-3, 6-3) with 18 points.

Oconto Falls…23 23 – 46

Clintonville…19 37 – 56

OCONTO FALLS – Carriveau 10, Bloom 10, Schoen 8, Sefcik 7, Klimpke 4, Virtues 3, Peetz 3, Kurth 1. 3-pt: Bloom 2, Schoen 1, Sefcik 2, Peetz 1. FT: 8-18. F: 23. Fouled out: Schoen.

CLINTONVILLE – Krueger 18, Petermann 15, Koeppen 9, Schirpke 6, Wittman 5, Finger 2, Marheine 1. 3-pt: Krueger 1, Koeppen 2, Wittman 1. FT: 16-22. F: 15.

Wrightstown 76,

Fox Valley Luth. 71

WRIGHTSTOWN – James Hansen recorded 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as the Tigers picked up the NEC win at home.

Luke Haese tallied 21 points and Mayson Hazaert scored 16 for Wrightstown (8-6, 5-5).

Jared Kraftzenk scored 19 points for Lutheran (2-10, 2-6).

Fox Valley Luth.…31 40 – 71

Wrightstown…41 35 – 76

FOX VALLEY LUTHERAN – Barrington 9, Schild 5, Rodencal 7, Doyen 8, Olson 9, Kraftzenk 19, Price 3, Vitenbroek 11. 3-pt: Schild 1, Rodencal 1, Olson 1, Kraftzenk 3, Price 1. FT: 8-12. F: 20.

WRIGHTSTOWN – Smith 3, Theunis 2, Froehlke 4, Hazaert 16, Hansen 26, Haese 21, Beining 4. 3-pt: Smith 1, Froehlke 1, Haese 3, Beining 1. FT: 12-18. F: 17.

Ashwaubenon 59,

G.B. Southwest 52

GREEN BAY – Ben Wittig and Anthony Guariascio combined for 39 points in Ashwaubenon’s win over FRCC foe Southwest.

Wittig had a team-high 20 points for the Jaguars (7-6, 4-5), while Guarascio totaled 19. Guarascio connected on four 3-pointers, while Wittig had three.

Ben Ratschan and David Clark each added eight points for Ashwaubenon.

Will Pytleski shot a game-high 21 points for the Trojans (7-8, 3-8) and Jason Simmons registered 12 points.

Ashwaubenon…20 39 – 59

G.B. Southwest…26 26 – 52

ASHWAUBENON – Ratschan 8, Clark 8, Wittig 20, Wood 2, Guarascio 19, Brooks 2. 3-pt: Ratschan 1. FT: 9-16. F: 12.

G.B. SOUTHWEST – Keener 2, Simmons 12, Stieber 7, Bouche 4, Landry 2, Pytleski 21, Howard 4. 3-pt: Simmons 2, Stieber 2, Pytleski 2. FT: 4-9. F: 14.

Oconto 85, Sevastopol 33

OCONTO – Carson Moe scored 24 points as the Blue Devils cruised to the Packerland Conference victory.

Moe knocked down four 3-pointers as well.

Oconto (9-5, 5-4) got another 17 points from Isaac Woller and 13 from Zach Sherman.

The Pioneers (1-12, 0-8) were led in scoring by Robby Pollman with 10 points.

Sevastopol…18 15 – 33

Oconto…56 29 – 85

SEVASTOPOL – Pollman 10, Haberli 1, Ebel 7, Krohn 4, Demmin 7, Garcia 4. 3-pt: Ebel 1, Demmen 1, Garcia 1. FT: 10-20. F: 13.

OCONTO – James 4, Allen 9, Moe 24, Sherman 13, Krueger 4, Stenstrup 4, Woller 17, Ebben 10. 3-pt: Allen 2, Moe 4, Woller 1. FT: 14-19. F: 15.

Shiocton 78,

Bonduel 60

BONDUEL – A big first-half helped the Chiefs claim the Central Wisconsin-8 Conference matchup.

Nathan Schmidt scored a game-high 25 points for Shiocton (8-5, 6-0), including four 3’s.

The Bears (2-11, 0-6) had 10 players score, with Cole Letter and Dalton Cairns leading the way with 12 points each.

Shiocton…46 32 – 78

Bonduel…28 32 – 60

SHIOCTON – Spencer 12, Peterson 15, Leitzke 11, Brouillard 4, Bedor 8, Fielding 3, Schmidt 25. 3-pt: Spencer 2, Peterson 2, Leitzke 1, Schmidt 4. FT: 15-30. F: 16.

BONDUEL – Erb 2, Weier 4, wondra 2, Garside 6, Olsen 5, Letter 12, Allen 6, Szoszorek 6, Bohm 5, Cairns 12. 3-pt: Garside 2, Letter 4. FT: 6-8. F: 22.