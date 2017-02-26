West Branch runs out of gas in close substate final vs. No. 6 Camanche

MUSCATINE, Ia. — You always know the end is coming for somebody in a playoff game, but it never gets any easier to watch.

Cooper Kabela checked out of West Branch’s substate final loss to No. 6 Camanche with just under 30 seconds left. Bears fans stood up and applauded the senior. His eyes welled up and he hugged head coach Tom Burger tight.

“I’ve had a lot of good years throughout my whole career, but obviously this one was a very special one,” said Kabela, who finished his Bears career with a game-high 32 points. “And it was just very fun and I’m going to miss this team and miss playing here at West Branch.”

The Bears traded blows with one of the state’s best offenses before faltering late in the fourth and losing, 86-80.

Camanche (22-2) unloaded for a 11-0 run to push its lead to 81-70 with 2:05 left. That was by far the largest lead of a game. Neither team jumped ahead by more than five for the bulk of the 32 minutes.

“Our guys played our hearts out. You can’t take anything away from them,” Burger said. “I just think Camanche had more gas in the tank.”

West Branch (18-6) led 46-42 at halftime. The Indians spent most of their energy keeping Kabela outside the paint, making the perimeter wide open for Beau Cornwell. The sophomore guard scored 22 in the first 16 minutes on 5 of 9 shooting from long range. Kabela chipped in a trio of 3-balls, too.

But Camanche came out with a different look in half No. 2. Suddenly Cornwell — and the perimeter as a whole — got blanketed in a 3-2 zone defense. Cornwell scored just four on eight shots in the second half, when the Bears shot 3-for-11 from outside.

This game played out as advertised.

For the Bears, Cornwell and Kabela shouldered the scoring and combined for 58 points, and the scrappy team defense held Camanche to 41 percent from the field, below its season average of 46.

For the Indians, Dylan Hundley (21), Cameron Soenksen (20), Dakota Soenksen (18), Dev Patel (10) and David Gonzalez (10) scored double figures and they dominated the offensive glass, shooting it 13 more times than the Bears.

The loss doesn’t tarnish what will go down as one of the best seasons in West Branch boys’ basketball history.

“We’re always going to have a South Division championship,” Burger said. “We’re going to have a district title. I haven’t looked at all the records yet, but I’m betting there’s some more records that might have been broken this year.

“We’re hoping to be back in this stage next year again and hopefully these situations will put us in a place to be in Des Moines in the future.”

West Branch shot 47 percent (27-for-58) and 42 percent on 3-pointers (11-for-26). It committed 11 turnovers — six in the second half. The Indians committed 10 turnovers — three in the second half.

