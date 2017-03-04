West De Pere holds off Notre Dame to advance | Boys Roundup

DE PERE – West De Pere’s boys basketball team jumped out to a huge lead, but had to hang on with free throws to defeat Notre Dame 63-55 in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal on Friday.

The Phantoms (16-7) bolted out to a 34-17 halftime advantage, but the Tritons battled back before running out of time.

Jake Karchinski scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half for West De Pere, while Taylor Rahn had 13 of his 20 in the first half, including three 3-pointers. Tyler Schwartz added 11 points in the win.

For Notre Dame (14-9), Avery Lyons scored 10 points, all in the second half, while Matthew Rader and Ryan O’Connell each added eight points.

Notre Dame…17 38 – 55

West De Pere…34 29 – 63

NOTRE DAME – Lyons 10, Santaga 4, Ihlenfeldt 5, Strohmeyer 6, Liegel 3, Johnson 5, Hennigan 6, Ma. Rader 8, O’Connell 8. 3-pt: Ihlenfeldt 1, Strohmeyer 2, Liegel 1, Johnson 1, O’Connell 1. FT: 15-24. F: 17.

WEST DE PERE – Schwartz 11, Eisch 7, Rahn 20, Jindra 5, Karchinski 20. 3-pt: Schwartz 1, Eisch 1, Rahn 3. FT: 16-25. F: 14.

Lux-Casco 83,

G.B. Southwest 72

LUXEMBURG – Bryce TeKulve hit six 3’s and scored a whopping 36 points, leading the Spartans past the Trojans.

Mitchell Jandrin added 20 points for Luxemburg-Casco (20-3), which drained 11 3’s as a team. Mitchell Ronsman chipped in 11 before fouling out.

Cole Bouche dropped 23 points for Southwest (11-13), while Jason Simmons added 17.

G.B. Southwest…34 38 – 72

Luxemburg-Casco…37 46 – 83

GREEN BAY SOUTHWEST – Keener 5, Simmons 17, Stieber 8, Bouche 23, Landry 7, Pytleski 13. 3-pt: Keener 1, Simmons 1, Landry 1. FT: 10-12. F: 16.

LUXEMBURG-CASCO – Jandrin 20, Otradovec 4, Deprey 2, Wotruba 6, Ronsman 11, Coisman 4, TeKulve 36. 3-pt: Jandrin 4, Otradovec 1, TeKulve 6. FT: 20-26. F: 14. Fouled out: Ronsman.

Pulaski 52,

Seymour 47

PULASKI – Jacob DeStarkey dropped 26 points, leading the Red Raiders to regional finals.

Wade Geenen added 10 points for Pulaski (19-4) and Pierce Narges tallied six.

Trent Blake recorded 17 points for Seymour (10-14) and Riley Murphy registered 15.

Seymour…16 31 – 47

Pulaski…32 20 – 52

SEYMOUR – Wieczorek 1, Murphy 15, Van De Hey 3, Driessen 3, Cornell 6, N. Yaeger 1, Blake 17, C. Yaeger 1. 3-pt: Murphy 3, Van De Hey 1, Cornell 2, Blake 3. FT: 8-12. F: 15.

PULASKI – Stiede 3, Narges 6, Geenen 10, Hendricks 3, DeStarkey 26, VandenHeuvel 4. 3-pt: Stiede 1, Narges 1, Geenen 2, DeStarkey 3. FT: 7-12. F: 15.

Kaukauna 87, Ashwaubenon 53

KAUKAUNA – The No. 3-seeded Ghosts outscored the No. 6-seeded Jaguars 47-22 in the first half to secure the Division 2 regional semifinal win.

Ben Wittig scored 15 points for Ashwaubenon (12-12), while Anthony Guarascio had 11.

Eric Carl led Kaukauna (14-9) with 22 points, while Jordan McCabe added 16. Carl and McCabe each hit four 3’s.

Ashwaubenon…22 31 – 53

Kaukauna…47 40 – 87

ASHWAUBENON – Ratschan 5, Clark 9, Wittig 15, Wood 3, Guarascio 11, Muscavitch 2, Brooks 8. 3-pt: Ratschan 1, Wittig 2, Wood 1, Guarascio 1. FT: 12-16. F: 13.

KAUKAUNA – Carl 22, Judd 2, McCabe 16, McDaniel 2, Vosters 4, Ferris 11, Fries 1, Ebben 5, Kurey 13, Eiting 8, Vande Wettering 3. 3-pt: Carl 4, McCabe 4, Ferris 3, Vande Wettering 1. FT: 9-14. F: 17.

DIVISION 1

Bay Port 93,

G.B. East 70

SUAMICO – The Pirates’ offense took control in the second half for the regional semifinal win.

Up 36-32 at half, Bay Port (21-2) outscored East (8-16) 57-38 after the break.

Jordan Nolle led the Pirates, scoring 24 points and Jack Plumb poured in 21. Cordell Tinch added 15 points.

For East, Marcell Kemp dropped 20 points, while Jamyle Brantley scored 14. Both Rafe Whalen and Zack Crockett each had 10 for the Red Devils.

G.B. East…32 38 – 70

Bay Port…36 57 – 93

G.B. EAST – Price 5, Crockett 10, Kemp 20, Green 2, Koltz 3, Soward 2, Whalen 10, Brantley 14, Ziegert 2, Jones 2. 3-pt: Crockett 2, Koltz 1. FT: 13-14. F: 19.

BAY PORT – Tinch 15, Stelzer 6, Frieder 5, Nolle 24, Plumb 21, Stratman 5, Mooren 3, Schroeder 2, King 2, Nagel 4, Maternoski 4. 3-pt: Tinch 4, Stelzer 1, Frieder 1, Nolle 4, Plumb 2, Stratman 1, Nagel 1. FT: 11-18. F: 15.

De Pere 62,

Sussex Hamilton 54

DE PERE – The Redbirds made a second-half comeback for the regional semifinal victory.

Down six at halftime, De Pere (15-8) outscored Sussex Hamilton (10-13) 40-26 after intermission.

Isaac Hoffman totaled 21 points for De Pere, while Max Huddleston had 15 and Austin Allen tallied 12. The Redbirds shot 32-for-39 at the free-throw line.

J.T. Hoytink and Luke Finessy each scored 13 points for Hamilton.

Sussex Hamilton…28 26 – 54

De Pere…22 40 – 62

SUSSEX HAMILTON – Newman 2, Bauer 2, Finnessy 13, Purko 3, Hoytink 13, Ellingson 6, Smith 8, Filo 7. 3-pt: Hoytink 1, Ellingson 1, Smith 2. FT: 18-22. F: 20.

DE PERE – Roffers 2, Winter 2, Allen 12, Collette 2, Hoffmann 21, Joseph 6, Danen 2, Huddleston 15. 3-pt: Allen 1, Hoffmann 1. FT: 32-39. F: 18.

Kimberly 69,

G.B. Preble 29

KIMBERLY – Will Chevalier scored 24 points and went over 1,000 for his career to lead the Papermakers over the Hornets.

Ryan Buss poured in 16 of the Hornets’ 29 points.

Top-seeded Kimberly (19-4) outscored Preble (5-19) 33-9 in the first half.

G.B. Preble…9 20 – 29

De Pere…33 36 – 69

GREEN BAY PREBLE – Wall 5, Ly 2, Carwardine 6, Buss 16. 3-pt: Wall, Carwardine 2. FT: 2-5. F: 13.

KIMBERLY – Tessner 6, Chevalier 24, Rosner 10, Saxby 5, Vanden Boom 4, D. Johnson 2, De Valk 11, Thies 3, Nienhaus-Borchert 4. 3-pt: Chevalier 2, Saxby 1. FT: 6-9. F: 11.

DIVISION 3

Southern Door 83, Denmark 70

BRUSSELS – Southern Door had three players combine for 68 points in the regional semifinal win.

Kyle Daoust dropped 26 points for the Eagles (21-3), while Derik LeCaptain poured in 22 and Nick LeCaptain had 20.

Sam Gerend added nine points, all from beyond the arc.

Blake Derricks recorded a game-high 28 points for Denmark (14-10), while Zane Short tallied 13 and Brady Jens scored nine.

Denmark…34 36 – 70

Southern Door…41 42 – 83

DENMARK – Bisbee 4, Derricks 28, Short 13, Jens 9, Suemnick 8, Satori 2, Sipiorski 6. 3-pt: Warden 1, Derricks 2, Jens 3, Sipiorski 1. FT: 13-16. F: 17.

SOUTHERN DOOR – Pierre 4, Gerend 9, N. LeCaptain 20, Daoust 26, Rockwell 2, D. LeCaptain 22. 3-pt: Gerend 3, N. LeCaptain 1, Daoust 1, D. LeCaptain. FT: 15-24. F: 11.

Peshtigo 57,

Oconto 52

PESHTIGO – The Bulldogs held on for the home playoff victory.

Ryley Demmith scored 19 points for Peshtigo (21-2), including shooting 11-for-12.

Justin Thill recorded 12 points, while Joey Bradley tallied 11 and Max Neumann chipped in nine.

Connor Ebben led Oconto (16-8), scoring 14 points, while Carson Moe had 13 and Isaac Woller added 10.

Oconto…30 22 – 52

Peshtigo…29 28 – 57

OCONTO – Ebben 14, Moe 13, Woller 10, Sherman 6, Krueger 6, James 3. 3-pt: Woller 2, Krueger 2. FT: 8-17. F: 16.

PESHTIGO – Demmith 19, Thill 12, Bradley 11, Neumann 9, Larsen 4, Noffke 2. 3-pt: Thill 1, Bradley 1, Larsen 1. FT: 20-24. F: 16.

Wrightstown 63, Sturgeon Bay 50

STURGEON BAY – The Tigers took advantage of a long first half scoring drought from the Clippers to grab the early lead en route to the the regional semifinal win on the road.

Luke Haese finished with 22 points for Wrightstown (16-8), while James Hansen added 21.

Connor Gajda and Carson Talbert each scored 13 points for Sturgeon Bay (17-6).

Wrightstown…28 35 – 63

Sturgeon Bay…12 38 – 50

WRIGHTSTOWN – Theunis 1, Froehlke 4, Hazaert 3, Klister 4, Hansen 21, Haese 22, Beining 6, Jaeger 2. 3-pt: Froehlke 1, Hazaert 1, Hansen 3, Haese 3. FT: 15-22. F: 12.

STURGEON BAY – Wodack 3, Kurschner 9, Jackson 10, DeGrave 2, Gajda 13, Talbert 13. 3-pt: Wodack 1, Kurschner 1, Jackson 2, Talbert 1. FT: 5-9. F: 20.

DIVISION 4

Algoma 59,

Gibraltar 58 (OT)

ALGOMA -The Wolves narrowly escaped the Vikings in a thriller to advance to the regional finals.

Booker Prokash scored a clutch 21 second-half points for Algoma (14-9) to finish with 28 total, including five 3’s.

The Wolves received another 11 from Aiden Wallace and 10 from Max Grovogel.

Nathan Surges tallied 19 points for Gibraltar (12-12) and Tyler Kropuenske chipped in 18.

Gibraltar…21 28 9 – 58

Algoma…18 31 10 – 59

GIBRALTAR – Reinhardt 10, Weddig 5, Surges 19, Brennan 5, Ewaskowitz 1, Kropuenske 18. 3-pt: Reinhardt 2, Weddig 1, Surges 1. FT: 6-12. F: 23. Fouled out: Brennan.

ALGOMA – Wery 8, Prokash 28, Stangel 2, Wallace 11, Grovogel 10. 3-pt: Wery 1, Prokash 5, Grovogel 1. FT: 10-23. F: 14.

Auburndale 66,

Crivitz 63 (OT)

CRIVITZ – The host Wolverines couldn’t hold on, falling in overtime at home.

Travis Giese scored 15 of his 24 points in the second half and overtime for Crivitz (15-8). Kershaw Stumbris added 11 points.

Luke Olsen scored 16 points to lead Auburndale (17-7).

Auburndale…19 38 9 – 66

Crivitz…24 33 6 – 63

AUBURNDALE – Olsen 16, Schmutzen 5, Weinfurter 5, Hawkins 10, Orth 9, Jacoby 10, Wright 11. 3-pt: Olsen 2, Schmutzer 1, Weinfurter 1, Wright 3. FT: 7-13. F: 14.

CRIVITZ – Johnsen 4, Werner 7, Voss 9, Bauer 8, Stumbris 11, Giese 24. 3-pt: Werner 1, Voss 1, Bauer 2, Stumbris 3. FT: 8-11. F: 17.

DIVISION 5

Suring 62,

St. Thomas 51

SURING – Ryan Mahoney scored 21 points and Chris Geniesse had 19 points, powering the Eagles on to the regional final round.

John Christensen added 10 points for second-seeded Suring (20-4), which led by 10 points at halftime and held St. Thomas from there.

Jack Farley scored 17 points, Christian Hornick had 16 and Tyler Stuart added 13 for STAA (8-16).

St. Thomas…18 33 – 51

Suring…28 34 – 62

ST. THOMAS – Stuart 13, Powers 5, Farley 17, Hornick 16. 3-pt: Stuart 2, Powers 1, Hornick 3. FT: 9-12. F: 15.

SURING – Christensen 10, Geniesse 19, Mahoney 21, Vollmar 2, Stegeman 7, Smith 1, Lally 2. 3-pt: Geniesse 1, Mahoney 1, Stegeman 1. FT: 13-24. F: 14.

Phelps 66,

Oneida Nation 55

ONEIDA – The Thunderhawks were unable to recover from a slow first half in the season-ending defeat.

The Knights (18-6) drew 26 fouls and made 25 free-throws while getting a game-high 22 points from Sawyer Rosner.

Crimson Powless scored 19 points to lead Oneida Nation (15-9). Seth Charles added 14 points and Elijah Metoxen had 13.

Phelps…29 37 – 66

Oneida Nation…19 36 – 55

PHELPS – C Gutierrez 8, Huza 6, Franzen 8, Gill 4, Rosner 22, A Gutierrez 9, Robbins 2, Bierman 7. 3-pt: Rosner 2, A Gutierrez 1. FT: 25-38. F: 19. Fouled out: C Gutierrez.

ONEIDA NATION – Charles 14, Matson 3, John 2, King 4, Metoxen 13, Powless 19. 3-pt: Matson 1, Metoxen 3. FT: 11-22. F: 26. Fouled out: Charles, Metoxen.

Lena 73,

NEW Lutheran 58

LENA – Hunter Borchert led all scorers with 23 points, as the Wildcats won the playoff contest.

Connor Heise added 21 points for Lena (19-5), while Dalton Anderson scored 12 and Colby Borchert had nine.

For NEW Lutheran (9-15), the loss ends a remarkable four-year run of qualifying for the state tournament.

Mitchell Lynch totaled 12 points for the Blazers, while both Samuel Meerstein and Jeremy Siudzinski each tallied 11.

NEW Lutheran…28 30 – 58

Lena…39 34 – 73

NEW LUTHERAN – Voskamp 2, Be. Reisler 4, Cantwell 2, Meerstein 11, Siudzinski 11, Laatsch 5, Br. Reisler 4, Bukowski 2, Lynch 12, Sabel 5. 3-pt: Lynch1 , Sabel 1. FT: 16-26. F: 25.

LENA – Marquardt 7, C. Borchert 9, Anderson 12, Staidl 1, H. Borchert 23, Heise 21. 3-pt: Marquardt 1, C. Borchert 3, Anderson 1, H. Borchert 3, Heise 2. FT: 27-39. F: 20.

WIAA BOYS BASKETBALL

TOURNAMENT

Regional Finals, tonight, 7 p.m.

Division 1

Kettle Moraine (10-13) at Bay Port (21-2)

De Pere (15-8) at Hartland Arrowhead (18-5)

Division 2

West De Pere (16-7) at Pulaski (19-4)

Kaukauna (14-9) at Luxemburg-Casco (20-3)

Division 3

Peshtigo (21-2) at Little Chute (17-6)

Wrightstown (16-8) at New Holstein (19-4)

Southern Door (21-3) at Valders (19-4)

Division 4

Manitowoc Roncalli (10-13) at Algoma (14-9)

Division 5

Lena (19-5) at Suring (20-4)

Watch live as Wrightstown takes on Amherst!

Seventh-ranked Wrightstown clashes with fifth-ranked Amherst in a WIAA Division 3 girls’ basketball sectional championship game. Join us today at 12:45 p.m. as USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s Brett Christopherson and Jim Rosandick bring you the coverage from Green Bay Preble. Watch the action live on Facebook Live via the Press-Gazette’s Facebook page or on greenbaypressgazette.com. And use the hashtag #hsswi if you’re a Twitter user.