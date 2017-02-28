West De Pere, Seymour meet again for higher stakes

The West De Pere and Seymour girls basketball teams are used to playing each other.

But the Bay Conference rivals haven’t met with the stakes this high in a long time.

The Phantoms and Thunder will face each other in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal game on Thursday at Kaukauna.

Seymour (19-5) is aiming to advance to the sectional finals for the first time since it won its last regional title in 2002.

Meanwhile, West De Pere (22-1) won its first regional title since the turn of the century and is looking to continue on a path towards its first state trip since its only other appearance in 1978.

“It should be a good battle,” West De Pere coach Ashley Anthon said. “It’s always fun to play a rivalry game, so I think it will be a really fun environment to play a rival deep in the postseason.”

The rivalry between the two clubs hasn’t been much fun for the Thunder in recent years. Seymour has lost six straight in the series, which has seen the Phantoms go on to win three straight Bay Conference titles as a result.

“We’ve come a long ways and we’re playing confident,” Seymour coach Bobby Kuchta said.

“We know we’re getting better and closing that gap with West De Pere. So, hopefully, this time is our time.”

West De Pere won 55-24 at home on Dec. 6 and won 62-53 at Seymour on Jan. 26 in the first two meetings between the squads this season.

The biggest difference coming into this contest could be Seymour junior point guard Jenna Krause.

Krause missed the first meeting with a broken hand and was unable to finish the second due to leg cramps. She is averaging 11.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals per game overall this season.

“I would consider her our best defender,” Kuchta said. “She’s just like another coach on the floor. She sees things before other kids do and communicates well, so she is extremely valuable for us. She’s always on the other team’s best player. She will take on the challenge of guarding (Liz) Edinger and (Brehna) Evans or whoever has the hot hand.”

Evans (18.3 points per game) and Edinger (17.1 ppg) were the Bay Conference’s second- and fourth-leading scorers, respectively this season. Senior Hannah Stefaniak (10.5 ppg) is also another double-digit scorer and the team’s leading rebounder.

Edinger, a senior, was the conference leader in assists (3.7 pg) and was sixth in steals (2.4 pg). Evans, a junior, led the Bay in steals (4.8 pg) and was second in assists (3.6 pg).

“I think we’ve gotten better at being consistent and giving a consistent effort the entire game,” Anthon said. “We drew on our experience early in the year, but then we would have times where we weren’t as intense or didn’t defend as well. We’d have lulls. But I’m happy with the fact that our upperclassmen have stepped up and been great leaders, and we play hard the whole game now.”

Seymour junior Hailey Oskey has the ability to take over a game. The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay recruit averaged 17.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.2 steals per game in conference play this season.

Oskey scored a team-high 18 points in the second meeting, but was limited to shooting 3-for-14 from the field, including 2-for-9 from 3-point range.

Kuchta said West De Pere freshman Alivia McNabb was a factor in disrupting the looks Oskey was able to get.

The versatile play of West De Pere senior Kaeli Raasch off the bench also has contributed to her team’s success.

“She has done whatever we’ve asked her to do, whether that’s defensively or getting on the glass and making hustle plays,” Anthon said. “She has come in for multiple different people in our rotation and have made a lot of little plays that don’t show up in the box score.”

Sophomore Brooke Veldt has been that type of player for the Thunder, according to Kuchta. The 5-foot-10 forward has stepped up in helping to fill the void of junior Aubrey Buchholtz, who missed the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Junior Raven VandenLangenberg averaged 7.1 rebounds per game to rank fourth in the Bay.

Kuchta feels a strong defensive performance will be needed to flip the outcome against the Phantoms, who have been held under 50 points in only four games this season.

“We have to get the ball out of Edinger’s hands,” Kuchta said.

“She creates so much in the paint and finishes well, so if we can avoid her touching the ball maybe a couple of possessions maybe we can make somebody else beat us or create for them.”

