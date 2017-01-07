West De Pere tops Seymour

DE PERE – The West De Pere boys basketball team outlasted Seymour 55-51 with a balanced offense attack for the Bay Conference win Friday night.

Tyler Schwartz totaled 13 points for the Phantoms, including four 3-pointers.

Kody Eisch and Taylor Rahn each had 11, while Jake Karchinski scored 10.

For Seymour, Trevor Cornell and Nik Yaeger both tallied 13 points, while Riley Murphy chipped in 12.

Seymour…27 24 – 51

West De Pere…23 32 – 55

SEYMOUR – Murphy 12, Cornell 13, N. Yaeger 13, Blake 5, C. Yaeger 6, Krause 2. 3-pt: Murphy 3, Blake 1. FT: 13-22. F: 19.

WEST DE PERE – Owens 2, Schwartz 13, Kempen 2, Eisch 11, Rahn 11, Karchinski 10, Norton 6. 3-pt: Schwartz 4, Rahn 2. FT: 9-21. F: 17.

NEW Lutheran 71, Kewaunee 67

GREEN BAY – Samuel Meerstein dropped 29 points, leading the Blazers to the Packerland Conference win.

Meerstein tallied 18 of his 29 from beyond the arc, while both Will Laatsch and Brock Reisler scored 13 points.

Jacob Basten led all scorers with 30 points for Kewaunee. Andrew Richard totaled 16 points and Mitchell Kudick added 12 for the Storm.

Kewaunee…25 42 – 67

NEW Lutheran…25 46 – 71

KEWAUNEE – Kudick 12, Gallenberger 2, Bultman 2, Richard 16, LeCaptain 2, Walechka 3, Basten 30. 3-pt: Kudick 3, Walechka 1. FT: 19-27. F: 15.

NEW LUTHERAN – Be. Reisler 6, Meertsein 29, Siudzinski 2, Laastch 13, Br. Reisler 13, Sabel 8. 3-pt: Meerstein 6, Sabel 1. FT: 14-26. F: 16.

Southern Door 83, Gibraltar 66

FISH CREEK – Four players combined for 73 points in Southern Door’s road Packerland confernce win.

Nick LeCaptain recorded 21 points, including five 3-pointers for the Eagles.

Derik LeCaptain dropped 19 points, while Kyle Daoust scored 18 and Sam Gerend registered 15.

Connor Brennan led Gibraltar in scoring with 21 points, while Nathan Surges had 17, including 12 from beyond the arc. Tyler Kropuenske added 15 for the Vikings.

Southern Door…38 45 – 83

Gibraltar…29 37 – 66

SOUTHERN DOOR – Pierre 4, Claflin 2, Gerend 15, Ross 1, Montana 3, N. LeCaptain 21, Daoust 18, D. LeCaptain 19. 3-pt: Montana 1, N. LeCaptain 5. FT: 17-25. F: 15.

GIBRALTAR – T. Reinhardt 2, Weddig 4, Surges 17, Brennan 21, Ewaskowitz 3, J. Reinhardt 3, T. Kropuenske 15. 3-pt: Surges 4, Brennan 3. FT: 12-17. F: 16.

Lena 83, Crivitz 72

CRIVITZ – Connor Heise and Hunter Borchert both scored over 20 points, propelling Lena to the M&O Conference win.

Heise led the way with 24 points, while Borchert totaled 22 for the Wildcats. Dalton Anderson tallied 16 and Riley Marquardt had 11 for Lena.

Travis Giese recorded 24 points, leading Crivitz in scoring. Jakob Voss added 14 points, while Shane Bauer had 10 and Dawson Andrist chipped in eight.

Lena …51 32 – 83

Crivitz…29 43 – 72

LENA – Marquardt 11, C. Borchert 2, Anderson 16, Staidl 3, H. Borchert 22, Heise 24, Anderley 2, Lange 3. 3-pt: Marquardt 2, Anderson 2, Staidl 1, Borchert 2, Heise 1. FT: 23-34. F: 17.

CRIVITZ – Johnson 7, Werner 2, Voss 14, Bauer 10, Stumbris 7, Andrist 8, Giese 24. 3-pt: Johnson 1, Voss 1, Bauer 2, Stumbris 1. FT: 21-28. F: 20.

Peshtigo 66, Oneida Nation 46

PESHTIGO – Ryley Demmith recorded 18 points, leading the Bulldogs to a M&O Conference victory.

Joey Bradley also had doube-digit points, scoring 15 for Peshtigo, while Matt Larsen and Trent Carriveau each totaled nine.

Crimsen Powless tallied 20 points, leading all scorers for Oneida Nation, while Jonathan Massey added eight.

ONEIDA NATION – Powless 20, Massey 8, Summers 7, John 3, King 3, Matson 3, Metoxen 2. 3-pt: John 1, King 1, Matson 1. FT: 7-12. F: 17.

PESHTIGO – Demmith 18, Bradley 15, Larsen 9, Carriveau 9, Tackmier 8, Thill 6, Neumann 1. 3-pt: Carriveau 1, Thill 1. FT: 14-19. F: 12.

Niagara 60, Gillett 37

NIAGARA – By outrebounding their opponent 53-25, the Badgers cruised to the M&O conference victory.

Ethan Blagec made three 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 19 points for Niagara (5-4, 2-4).

Niagara’s Jacob Bousley chipped in 14 points as well.

The Tigers (1-6, 0-6) were led by Dylan Sexton, scoring 19 points.

Niagara…25 35 – 60

Gillett…18 19 – 37

GILLETT – Krause 8, D Sexton 19, G Sexton 8, Anderson 2. 3-pt: Krause 2, G Sexton 2. FT: 5-9. F: 12.

NIAGARA – Oratch 3, Blagec 19, Maki 7, Al Hagerty 6, Au Hagerty 8, Antonissen 2, Bousley 14, Ciraham 1. 3-pt: Blagec 3, Au Hagerty 1. FT: 8-19. F: 13.

Bonduel 69, Menominee Indian 54

BONDUEL – The Bears lived at the free-throw line, making 22-of-34 in the nonconference victory.

Bryce Weier scored a game-high 27 points while teammate Parker Bohm added 20 for Bonduel (2-8).

The Eagles (3-5) were led in scoring by Ron Frechette III who scored 15 points, before fouling out.

Charles Lasley Jr. knocked down four 3-pointers, while scoring 14 points for Menominee Indian.

Menominee Indian…31 23 – 54

Bonduel…34 35 – 69

MENOMINEE INDIAN – Wilber 5, Rohr 13, Munson 3, King 4, Lasley Jr 14, Frechette III 15. 3-pt: Wilber 1, Lasley JR 4, Frechette III 2. FT: 5-18. F: 25. Fouled out: Wilber, Frechette III.

BONDUEL – Weier 27, Olsen 8, Letter 6, Engel 3, Szoszorek 5, Bohm 20. 3-pt: Weier 1, Engel 1, Bohm 1. FT: 22-34. F: 16.