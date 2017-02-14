West De Pere wins Bay for 3rd straight year | Girls Rdp

The West De Pere girls basketball team’s reign atop the Bay Conference is not stopping.

The Phantoms secured their third-consecutive Bay championship on Monday, beating Green Bay East 60-23.

Neither of those two title-winning teams finished unbeaten in the Bay; West De Pere (19-1, 13-0) can do that with a win over this same East team at home on Thursday.

Brehna Evans poured in 23 points and Liz Edinger had 16 points to lead the Phantoms on Monday.

Star Brantley had 14 points for East (2-18, 1-12).

West De Pere…36 24 – 60

G.B. East…13 10 – 23

WEST DE PERE – Carriveau 9, Appleton 4, Evans 23, Edinger 16, Raasch 1, Coppens 1, Stefaniak 6. 3-pt: Carriveau 1. FT: 11-14. F: 11.

GREEN BAY EAST – Hohn 2, Watzka 1, Brantley 14, Malvitz 3, McDonald 2, Schilz 1. 3-pt: Brantley 3. FT: 4-10. F: 11.

Pulaski 69, Manitowoc 34

MANITOWOC – Ally Tonn hit five 3’s and scored 20 points as the Red Raiders cruised to the Fox River Classic Conference win.

Emily Higgins added nine points and Madi Winter had eight for Pulaski (11-10, 9-8), which got scoring from 12 different players.

Nicole Parrish had 13 points to lead the Ships (4-17, 2-15).

Pulaski…34 35 – 69

Manitowoc…16 18 – 34

PULASKI – Majewski 5, Socha 6, Winter 8, Splan 7, Brockman 5, Hinderman 2, Tonn 20, Ripley 2, Higgins 9, Binkowski 2, Wiese 1, Steinbrecher 2. 3-pt: Socha 1, Splan 1, Tonn 5, Higgins 1. FT: 11-18. F: 9.

MANITOWOC – Kliment 3, Parrish 13, Zimmer 3, Wrolson 4, Hager 4, Bartow 7. 3-pt: Kliment 1, Bartow 1. FT: 6-9. F: 13.

Notre Dame 106, Sheb. South 27

SHEBOYGAN – Eleven players scored for the Tritons in their 79-point road win.

Maddie Reitz had 17 points and eight rebounds, Kaycee Gierczak scored 16 and Carly Noble added 15 for Notre Dame (13-8, 10-7).

Notre Dame…51 52 – 103

Sheb. South…13 13 – 26

NOTRE DAME – Laskowski 5, M. Reitz 17, Adamczak 2, Papacosta 8, Johnson 2, Morgan 10, Gierczak 16, Opichka 10, Milton 9, Noble 15, H. Reitz 9. 3-pt: Milton 3, Morgan 2, Laskowski 1, Papacota 1, Gierczak 1, Noble 1. FT: 22-27. F: 12.

SHEBOYGAN SOUTH – Banie 4, Lomar 2, Weimann 7, Barington 4, Marver 3, Pfile 6. FT: 2-7. F: 22. Fouled out: Barington.

Algoma 60, Oconto 33

ALGOMA – Alli Spitzer scored 19 points as the Wolves improved to 9-4 in the Packerland with the home win.

Alyson Nerenhausen scored 13 points to lead Oconto (11-10, 4-9).

Oconto…21 12 – 33

Algoma…36 24 – 60

OCONTO – Jicha 7, Cook 2, A. Nerenhausen 13, Berth 4, Allen 4, Young 1. 3-pt: Young 1. FT: 6-12. F: 9.

ALGOMA – Haack 9, Feld 4, M. Guilette 2, Spitzer 19, Jossie 6, C. Guilette 6, Nessinger 4, Slaby 1, Zimmerman 6, VeraBechalani 3. 3-pt: Haack 3, Feld 1, Spitzer 5, C. Guilette 2, Zimmerman 2. FT: 5-10. F: 13.

Gibraltar 55,

Southern Door 52

FISH CREEK – Riley Haleen scored 18 points and Raina Haleen had 12, leading the Vikings to an upset victory.

Payton Pluff added 10 points for Gibraltar (14-7, 7-6 Packerland), which blocked two potential game-tying 3-pointer attempts in the closing moments.

Megan Pavlik scored 20 points and Meghan Lacrosse had 11 for Southern Door (15-5, 11-2).

Southern Door…24 28 – 52

Gibraltar…28 27 – 55

SOUTHERN DOOR – Guilette 7, G. Atkins 9, Bertrand 5, Pavlik 20, LaCrosse 11. 3-pt: Pavlik 1. FT: 17-21. F: 13. Fouled out: Guilette.

GIBRALTAR – Sitte 6, Whitney 2, Ri. Haleen 18, Ash 7, Ra. Haleen 12, Pluff 10. 3-pt: Ra. Haleen 1. FT: 6-13. F: 16.

Kewaunee 74,

N.E.W. Lutheran 33

GREEN BAY – Brooke Geier scored 25 points and Ellie Olson hit four 3’s and scored 18 points as the Storm rolled to the Packerland win.

Abby Baumgartner added 15 points and Sarah Dax had 13 for Kewaunee (17-4, 12-1), which takes over sole possession of first place in the Packerland with Southern Door’s loss at Gibraltar.

Kewaunee can now win the outright Packerland championship with a win on Thursday at Algoma.

Afton Wenger scored 13 points for N.E.W. Lutheran (10-10, 7-6).

Kewaunee…46 28 – 74

N.E.W. Lutheran…28 5 – 33

KEWAUNEE – Geier 25, Lamack 3, Olson 18, Baumgartner 15, Dax 13. 3-pt: Geier 2, Lamack 1, Olson 4, Baumgartner 1. FT: 12-15. F: 15.

NEW LUTHERAN – Natzke 4, Meerstein 3, Wenger 13, Steffke 6, Nelson 2, Czaja 2, Perino 2. 3-pt: Meerstein 1, Wenger 1. FT: 11-13. F: 15.